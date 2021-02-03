We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

During times of uncertainty, colour can prove to be a powerful tool for lifting spirits. From the clothes in our wardrobes to the shades painted on our walls, we seek colour to empower our emotions.

Given the current climate, it’s no wonder sales of uplifting paint colours increased in the last year, as shoppers look to welcome positivity into their homes during challenging times.

B&Q revealed brightly coloured paint sales increased year on year. Shades of blue and green proved popular with increases of 36% and 32% respectively.

Benefits of blue paint colours

With the nation spending more time at home than ever before, it’s no wonder we’ve been drawn to relaxing, happy colours to redecorate homes and improve our wellness. B&Q has partnered with Interior Design Psychology Expert, Niki Schafer, to explain why we are drawn to these particular colours during stressful times.

‘Greens and blues are very calming colours as they literally soothe us and (very marginally) lower our blood pressure,’ Niki explains. ‘These shades work really well in bedrooms or as an accessory colour in kitchens.’

Niki goes on to say, ‘Blue is also said to be productive and is a good addition to home offices and gyms – perfect if you’re planning to create a more permanent space for home workouts or working from home.’

Are shades of greens and blues also proving popular as we yearn to be outside?! Connecting to nature more, are shoppers seeking to bring the outdoors in for a dose of calm?

Niki seems to think so, saying, ‘Green patterns, foliage in particular, can have an even more powerful effect on our mood. They bring a double dose of positivity by introducing the soothing theme of nature into our minds.’

Will you be welcoming a splash of blue or green into your interiors this year?

