Who doesn't love secret Santa? All these fabulous gifts are under £10!

Looking for the best Secret Santa gifts? Well look no more, because we’ve found them! Consider your work Christmas party or the ‘warm-up’ Christmas day with friends sorted.

Seriously you’d have to be Bill Murray in the classic Christmas movie ‘Scroodged’ not to love these fabulous Secret Santa gifts…

Best Secret Santa gifts 2018

For sausage dog fans

A mini dachshund that’s huggable and designed to keep you warm, seriously what’s not to love? Simply microwave it to keep warm. It’s filled with natural buckwheat grains and soothing lavender.

Urban Outfitters are delighting us this season with an offering of incredible ‘huggable’ hand-warmers. With additional Avocado, Otter, Alpaca, Sloth and Aubergine designs, there’s something for all to hug.

Buy now: Huggable Mini Sausage Dog Handwarmer, £9, Urban Outfitters

For the unicorn fanatic

Right now this quirky jewellery stand is 40 per cent off, meaning you get so much more for your money – that’s one way to boss the Secret Santa gift!

The Rose gold metal unicorn shaped jewellery holder features 11 Hanging hooks. It’s ideal for just about anything you can hang, if you love unicorns we say why not use it in the kitchen for utensils or a hallway for keys?

Buy now: Rose Gold Unicorn Shaped Jewellery Holder, was £14.99 NOW £6.99, Very

For the pamper princess

This luxury-look pamper set is perfect for those looking to relax and unwind post Christmas madness! The bargain Botanica Relaxing Sleep Collection set features Lavender bath foam, lavender candle votive, Chamomile pillow spray, Lavender body lotion and a silky eye mask.

Buy now: Botanica Relaxing Sleep Collection, £9, Wilko

For the gin sipper

With 2018 being the year of gin, this is a gift sure to delight the masses! OK it’s just slightly over the £10 budget but well worth it we think. The set contains 3 mini 50 ml bottles of renowned Sipsmith gins – a Dry Gin, Sloe Gin and a seasonal London Cup. Cocktail recipes for each of the gins can be found on the side of the box.

Best of all if the recipient opens the gift and is feeling generous, it could be cheers all round.

Buy now: Sipsmith Distillery Gift Set, £12.50, Debenhams

For the tea drinker

Or coffee for that matter! Seriously would it be Secret Santa without any kind of mug gift? Any lover of hot beverages and a purveyor of Dad jokes will appreciate this brilliant mug. Great for office ‘bants’.

Buy now: Large Mug, £3, George Home at Asda

For the hipster

There’s a hipster in every work place. Or it might be for your beloved bearded Pops as a table present? Whoever and whenever, if they have a beard they will love this grooming kit. Best of all you can pick this up while you’re getting their card, it’s from Clintons!

Buy now: Hello Handsome Beard Grooming Kit, £7.99, Clintons

For the party animal

Not just for Christmas, a cocktail set is forever! Bestow the gift of making cocktails in style with this cocktail shaker and mixers Set. Including Cranberry Cosmo flavour, Appletini flavour, Blue Hawaiian flavour and Strawberry Margarita flavour this gift is sure to shake things up for party season.

Buy now: Cocktail Shaker and Mixers Set, £10, Wilko

For the games enthusiast

Perfect for festive and games this set will ensure lols. The pack contains 50 ‘Hum That Tune’ cards, 50 ‘Festive Quiz’ cards and 50 What Am I’ cards.

Buy now: Festive Games Pack, £4.50, Matalan

For the sentimental friend

Whether you’re framing your favourite photo or gifting with the not-so-subtle message already displaying, this frame is dreamy. In teal velvet, set to be two of the THE biggest trends for next season, it’s a fashionable choice for interiors everywhere.

In stores only: Velvet Photo Frame, £4, Flying Tiger

Not long now, get yourself off to the shops to bag one of these gems!