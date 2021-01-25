We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the perks of this last year has been the drop in burglaries. However, with over 1,100 burglaries a day still happening across the UK burglars are finding increasingly clever ways to break into our homes.

Burglars are becoming more innovative. Here are the latest burglary tricks and trends sweeping the country, and how to best protect your property.

Latest burglary tricks and trends

Masking tape trick

A new trick using tape is sweeping the UK to help burglars identify when a house is empty. The new tactic involves potential intruders putting tape over the keyhole of a house they think is empty. If the tape hasn’t been removed within a few days, they assume the home is unoccupied.

In a similar manner, some burglars are placing tape tightly over doorbells to keep them ringing. If the homeowner doesn’t answer after a while the house is assumed empty.

The alert to this new tactic has been raised by the police in cities such as Birmingham when residents came home to find tape covering their doorbell.

Leaflet stacks tactic

A similar emerging burglary tactic uses leaflets to uncover if a house is empty. Burglars post leaflets – from takeaway menus to business flyers – in the letterboxes every day.

After a while, if they can see that the flyers are gathering up in the doorway, they assume the house is unoccupied. If you are going away for a few days consider asking a neighbour to pop in every few days to pick up the mail, and avoid falling victim to this trick.

Forced entry

The next trick is among the most sinister new burglary trends that involve forced entry. Police in Stockport last year reported a rise in burglars blowtorching locks clean off doors.

The blowtorch destroys the lock area of the door and can be done in a matter of seconds. Another method is lock snapping which uses force to break the weak centres of double cylinder locks.

‘Homeowners looking to protect against these new threats should make sure their locks meet recommended safety standards,’ says Izzy Schulman, Director at Keys 4 U.

‘The best way to protect against lock snapping is to install a 3-star rated cylinder lock, as these are specifically tested against snapping techniques.’

Distraction techniques

Burglars using distractions isn’t a new trend. However, the have been reports of a new distraction technique.

The Wolverhampton issues an alert last month warning households against someone claiming to be administering a COVID-19 vaccine as an excuse to enter private property. The burglar was able to get away with a mobile phone and cash.

To protect against this always ask for ID from anyone who asks to enter your home. If they’re from a legitimate company they should be able to provide identification.

Burglary numbers might be going down, but it is important to always be on your card.