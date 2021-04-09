We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If the sunny weather has you inspired to crack on with some DIY in the garden, then you need to take notes from this savvy couple. The pair used lockdown to create the ultimate garden bar transformation with a flower wall and genius bottle top counter.

Last July, Hannah Cox from Somerset decided it was time to upgrade her garden. Along with boyfriend Ryan, she set about turning what was a plain canvas with artificial grass into something fabulous and fun. ‘Ryan has never built anything before, but during lockdown he created a gin hut and a sofa out of pallets,’ says Hannah.

That’s not all though… the clever pair also made a bar, complete with bottle top resin, and Hannah turned her hand to creating two homemade flower walls – which got so much attention on Instagram that it led to her new business venture named @artificialhannah

Bottle top garden bar transformation

Garden bars have never been so sought-after, but Hannah and Ryan’s design isn’t just any old bar. No, this one has a bottle cap resin countertop that the couple made themselves.

‘Ryan works full time so we were doing little bits here and there and at the weekends, says Hannah. ‘My dad was a carpenter and helped Ryan with the bar roof and worktop, but sadly passed away earlier this year – this was his last project so the bar has turned into a really important building for us.’

Digging out the foundations

To make the bar, the artificial grass was cut back, and space dug out, with two tonnes of soil removed. Then, compacted hardcore and concrete slab were laid to create a solid base for the bar to stand.

Next, the fence post was fixed to the concrete floor to create the frame, with timber OSB boards used for the roof, along with a Bitumen roof sheet. The facia boards were made out of some pallet wood, then fixed onto the guttering. Finally, the walls were built out of pallets and the structure painted in a summery pale blue.

Creating the bottle top counter

Making their own bottle cap countertop was one of the couple’s inspired ideas, and Hannah and Ryan had great fun prepping for it. ‘All the bottle tops were drank during lockdown,’ says Hannah, ‘and we tried all different lagers, beers and ciders to get different caps. The hardest bit was making the resin, but we’re really pleased with the result.’

The bottle tops were all stuck down with a thin layer of resin, which acted as the glue. After 24 hours, more resin was flood poured to achieve the desired result. ‘We even made resin coasters from silicone moulds, using leftover resin,’ says Hannah.

Inside the bar, shelving was made out of leftover OSB board. ‘We’re so pleased with the finished result,’ says Hannah. ‘This year I want to add more colour to the garden and I’m on the hunt for pink pampas!’

Hannah’s floral wall

To complement the bar Hannah also create a flower wall. Using trellis panels brought online, Hannah added individual artificial flowers with wire and then screwed the trellis to the fence. ‘It only cost around £100,’ she says, ‘but it proved so popular I quit my job to do this full time, and moved into my own business premises last week!’

The Gin Hut

Having an elevated space to sit and enjoy a drink is ideal, especially as the Gin Hut that Ryan created is undercover – so the couple don’t have to worry if the sun fades and the drizzle starts.

