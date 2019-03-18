A decade’s nothing! Brits’ ancient appliances are still going strong – and could one even be a record?

It if ain’t broke don’t fix it. It’s an adage that seems as relevant today as it ever was, and according to the latest research it’s one that Brits are continuing to apply in their homes.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

A study conducted by online electricals store AO.com has revealed that seven in 10 Brits regularly hold on to kitchen appliances that are at least a decade old, rather than replacing them.

Questioning 2,000 people the survey found that 37 per cent are keeping their fruit, veg, meat and more cool using a fridge that’s over 10 years old, while four in 10 are still using an oven after 10 years or more.

Far from following the growing throwaway culture, it seems that the nation’s homeowners aren’t being lured by the latest fancy white goods – we can’t believe anyone could resist a colourful new Smeg fridge! – in favour of sticking to what they know and love.

Further figures from the research revealed that one tenth of the population are going a step further and whipping up their favourite meals, getting their whites whiter than white and more using an appliance that’s quarter of a century old, or even older.

Commenting an AO.com, spokesperson said: ‘While we seem happy to chop and change certain tech in our lives – mobile phones and tablets spring to mind – in the kitchen we’re much more resistant to change.

‘Even small kitchen gadgets like kettles and blenders have a much longer life span than many of the other pieces of tech we use daily.’

Scanning the country for extreme examples of this phenomena, AO.com unearthed some real gems. Jackie Andrews from Barnet, who still keeps her 1976 wedding gift appliances in working order, said: ‘My kitchen is awash with ancient appliances: My faithful Kenwood mixer has served me well since 1976. It was a wedding present which has lasted longer than the husband!

‘When I had my new kitchen installed about three years ago, I kept my built-in Siemens microwave and separate built-in oven from about 1994. Both work perfectly well.’

Margaret Havercroft from East Yorkshire, who has owned her blender since 1977, said: ‘I bought this in 1977 in order to prepare food for my baby son who had allergies. This blender also has a few attachments including a burger press and a chopper.

‘I am happy to say it is still going strong. Items were built to last ‘back in the day.

‘I must admit that talking about this trusty yet old appliance brought some happy memories back for me and hubby!’

Video Of The Week

Explaining their reasons behind this kitchen nostalgia, almost half (47 per cent) of respondents revealed that there is too much technology found in brand-new appliances, and that they preferred to stick to what they know.

But when it comes to what they would replace for a new model, rather than reuse, ovens topped the list, followed by freezers then washing machines.

Do you have an ancient appliance in your home?