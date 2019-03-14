The middle aisle at Aldi is soon to be filled with a fabulous kitchen range, that has everything you need to ‘Prep like a boss’ Joe Wickes style, without breaking the bank.

From professional pans and a multi-purpose food professor, to stylish kettle and toaster set – this range has it all.

The premium kitchen range is available to pre-order from this Sunday 17th March, in stores next Thursday 21st March.

New Aldi kitchen range

Aldi’s professional pans

Are your kitchen pans in need of an update? The affordable new range at Aldi takes the cost out of buying a new set of pans, with prices starting from just £9.99 – £19.99.

The range offers frying pans, saucepans and milk pans to cover all cooking needs. Complete with non-stick coating and even heat distribution, these professional-worthy pans are ideal for budding chefs.

Aldi’s food processor

Take the hard work out of meal prep with Aldi’s Food Processor. The premium Ambiano model (£49.99) saves time on slicing and chopping thanks to being fully-equipped with cutting blades, juicer and a double whisk.

This clever kitchen appliance is an invaluable tool for those who love to cook, but don’t have the time to spend hours prepping.

Whether cooking for a whole family or preparing meals for one, you’ll have a wealth of healthy menu options at your fingertips with this handy food processor.

Aldi’s soup maker

Whip-up delicious soups in no time with Aldi’s Nutri Soup Maker, £59.99. The extremely powerful blender has a 18,000 rev per minute engine and two cutting blades,to transform even the most basic ingredients into a comforting and healthy soup.

The gadget includes a base station and three different cup sizes, which also double up as cups to take on-the-go. Ideal for preparing homemade lunches to take to work, saving even more money.

Aldi’s black kettle and toaster

Not for food prep, but still great value kitchen appliances in the range. This sleek black kettle and toaster duo will make that morning routine all the more stylish.

The trendy matt black finish is enhanced by decorative rose gold touches. Sold individually the Premium Kettle is £24.99 and the Premium 4 Slice Toaster is £24.99.

To bag these kitchen buys be quick, because as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.