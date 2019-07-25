When the heat rises, sadly so do burglaries. People jet off on holidays leaving their homes empty for weeks at a time, possibly panicking as they go about whether they’ve shut the bathroom window.

But even if you’ve shut every window and turned every lock, burglars can still find a way into your home. However, we have a few simple burglary prevention tips that can help secure your home against opportunist thieves, straight from the mouth of a former burglar turned security expert.

Burglary prevention tips

‘It’s being sensible, looking at your property and imagining you haven’t go the keys – how would you get in?’ explains Michael Fraser on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning. So if you’ve ever bragged to your neighbours about losing your keys but managing to wriggle in through the bathroom window, alarm bells should be ringing in your head. If you can do it, what would stop a burglar slipping in the same way?

When it came to smart doorbells that allow you to see who is at the door via and answer when you are outside the home, Michael Fraser says that they are worth investing in. He insists you don’t need to worry about a burglar becoming wise to the doorbell. ‘You could be in the bath, you could be anywhere and you don’t want to answer the door, he’s never going to know that,’ he says.

‘The problem is an opportunist is always looking for the least difficult option, where you don’t have any security. If he sees this [smart doorbell] he’s going to think – “hold on, these people think about security”,’ he explains.

When it comes to locking your front door he points out that if you have two locks you should use both of them. ‘If you don’t engage the [second] deadlock, the burglar can tell that’s not engaged because what the burglar does is put his foot up against the door and if he pushes he can tell that lock isn’t engaged. So don’t have two locks and not use them,’ he insists.

However, surprisingly he insisted that a ‘beware of the dog’ sign, rather than a deterrent will actually encourage an opportunistic burglar. He explained that what it told the burglar is that if the dog can move around without triggering an alarm then so can the burglar.

If you are going to be away for a long time a timer is also worth investing in. ‘All you have to do is set your lamp and putt it in and it just comes on, You can just do a lamp but try and keep it where they can’t see where the lamp comes on, so in a hallway,’ he says. You don’t want a would-be thieve catching onto your security tactics.

One of former burglars top burglary prevention tips was something that all of us are guilty off – hanging a calendar in full view. ‘A lot of people put calendar’s up in the kitchen and a lot of them are filled with date of when they’re out. What [homeowners] don’t realise is the burglar can read. What the burglar will do is come round the back, have a read, if he sees they’re on holiday, he’ll come back,’ the security expert explains.

However, even after you’ve locked all your locks, plugged in a timer and moved you calendar investing in a security camera can be worthwhile investment to achieve that extra bit of piece of mind while you’re lying on a beach. They can often carry a hefty price tag, but can you but a price tag on peace of mind?