When it comes to homes burglaries you’d assume big houses or basement flats would be top of the list as the most likely to be targeted.The age of a house would be the last thing to cross our mind, as a factor in home burglaries.

In fact, according to a survey by MoneySuperMarket, nearly two-thirds of people don’t believe this would impact the risk of intruders. They couldn’t be more wrong.

It turns out when it comes to houses the older it is the more likely it is to be at risk of a home burglary. MoneySuperMarket found that the claim rate for thefts built before 2000 was higher than those built after the millennium.

Overall, homes built before 1940 had the highest theft claims per 1,000 houses. But it was Art Deco houses, built-in in the 1920 and 30s that attracted the most burglars.

There were found to be 31.3 thefts claims per 1,000 houses in houses from this era. The reason for this high rate of thefts is for a number of reasons.

The glass panels often used in the doors of Art Deco houses makes them easy targets. A thief will never turn down an easy crime. Moreover, their impressive architecture can also be a lure to potential thieves, believing them think there will be valuable goods inside.

The majority of homes in the UK do date from the Art Deco era. However, if you do live in a 1930s home, before you start panicking there are plenty of security alarms and even window locks to deter thieves.

‘To help reduce the risk of burglary, we recommend investing in security measures such as alarms or CCTV,’ says Helen Chambers, head of home insurance at MoneySuperMarket.

‘While there is an initial cost to this, not only will it decrease the likelihood of theft, but it can also help to lower the cost of your insurance,’ she adds.

Even if you have all the security measures in place, it is important to take out home insurance. So if you are unlucky enough to fall victim to burglary, while you might not be able to recover more sentimental belongings, at least you can replace TVs and laptops.

