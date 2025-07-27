'Avoid a return flight straight into burnout' – 6 simple tricks for sleeping better on holiday, according to Simba's sleep experts

If you're about to head off on holiday, you might be dreaming of a getaway that offers rest, relaxation, and recuperation from the busy day-to-day bustle of life.

Many of us see a holiday as a chance to decompress, slow down the pace of life, and ultimately, sleep better and for longer, with the aim of returning home rejuvenated and refreshed.

However, according to new research from sleep experts at Simba, 72% of Brits say poor sleep has disrupted at least one trip away.

And it starts before we've even unpacked. 42% of those surveyed said they struggle to sleep on planes, arriving at their destination already drained. A third missed daytime plans because they needed a nap, and 30% admit being more irritable when they're tired on holiday.

As Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner, The Sleep Charity, shares, 'sleep is the foundation of a good holiday. When that goes, everything else gets harder. Poor sleep doesn't just mean a few bleary-eyed breakfasts – it's cancelled plans, arguments with partners, and a return flight straight into burnout.'

Luckily, The Sleep Charity and Simba's sleep experts have shared 6 easy hacks to help us sleep better on holiday, and I for one, am going to be implementing every one of them on my next trip away.

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

1. Block out the light

You might have kitted out your bedroom with bedroom blind ideas or blackout blinds that keep out the morning light, but you can't guarantee your hotel or Airbnb will have done the same.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Even the thinnest sliver of dawn light tells your brain it’s morning, and can lead to early morning wake-ups,' says Lisa Artis. That's definitely the last thing I want when I finally have the chance to turn off my alarm clock.

I swear by the Tommee Tippee portable blackout blind for blocking the light in a hotel room, but Simba's sleep experts suggest another ingenious hack.

'Trouser hangers with spring clips, usually hiding in the hotel wardrobe, are perfect for blocking early light,' says Lisa. 'No clips? Hair grips work too. Shut the light out, and melatonin keeps flowing.'

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

2. Blackout the LEDs

My biggest bugbear in hotel rooms is always the annoying glow from appliances. The TV standby light, air con controls, and fire alarm sensor may not seem a big deal in the daytime, but when night falls, the room can suddenly be lit up like the Blackpool illuminations, and this all has an impact on sleep quality.

I usually spend the first night somewhere new going around unplugging every device I can to darken the room, but Lisa suggests a far easier solution I hadn't thought of.

'Blue light sends the wrong message to your body clock,' explains Lisa. 'Block the glow and your brain knows it’s still time to rest. I suggest covering every blinking charger, TV standby light, or router glow with a plaster, sticker, or washi tape.' Simple and effective!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

3. Silence the ticking and mask the noise

Next up in hotel room irritations has to be unwanted noise. Whether you're being driven to distraction by a ticking alarm clock, or your room neighbours have the TV on full blast, Lisa has some savvy suggestions for creating a more peaceful sleeping environment.

'Your ears stay alert even while you sleep,' says Lisa. 'Muffling sharp sounds and adding a steady hum helps stop every bang or tick from snapping you awake.'

'If a ticking bedside clock is driving you mad, slip a clean sock over it to muffle the sound. Then play white, pink, or brown noise through your phone to mask street noise or late-night voices. Brown noise, with its deeper tone, is especially effective for blocking sudden interruptions.'

(Image credit: KATIE LEE PHOTOGRAPHY)

4. Call ahead and check the mattress

It may sound fussy, but if you haven't yet booked your holiday accommodation, Lisa also suggests calling ahead and finding out what type of mattress your potential hotel or holiday home offers.

We all have different requirements when it comes to choosing the best mattress for our needs, and whether the accommodation offers a firm, soft, memory foam, or hybrid mattress could make or break your holiday comfort.

'More hotels are waking up to the fact that mattress quality matters,' says Lisa. 'Guests are more aware now; they don’t just care about thread count or toiletries. If the bed’s uncomfortable, it can ruin the whole stay.'

On the flip side, if you find you get a better night's kip while sleeping in a hotel bed, that can be a good sign it's time to change your mattress at home!

(Image credit: James French)

5. Boost a flat pillow

Similarly, the hotel pillow can have way more impact on your quality of sleep than you might think. When it comes to how to choose the right pillow, it's all about your preferred sleeping position. The best pillow for a side sleeper is a high, firm pillow, whereas back and stomach sleepers need a softer and lower loft.

If you've put in the legwork to find the best pillow for your bed at home, it can be tempting to take it away with you to ensure a comfortable rest, but if you're trying to travel light, Lisa has a top tip for adapting a hotel pillow to your needs.

'Neck support isn’t optional,' Lisa warns, especially if you want to avoid a cricked neck on holiday. 'Lifting the centre of the pillow helps keep your spine aligned and your sleep undisturbed. Roll up a hand towel and tuck it inside the pillowcase, or fold a jumper beneath the middle for instant support.'

(Image credit: Cristogatin)

6. Cool your feet to sleep faster

If you're staying somewhere with air con, you might be able to control your room's climate, but that isn't always the case, and a room that's too hot can be very disruptive to our sleep.

Luckily, Lisa has a simple solution. 'Your feet help regulate body temperature,' explains Lisa, 'cool them down and your core will follow. If you feel too hot in bed, dampen a flannel and rest it over your feet or ankles. Cooling your extremities helps signal to the brain that it’s time to sleep.'

I've also listed three of my go-to holiday essentials for ensuring a better sleep below, but I think these are all ingenious suggestions. The bonus is that most don't require packing any additional kit, other than maybe a spare plaster and some hair grips. The rest all simply involve utilising things you're likely to already have in your hotel room or holiday accommodation.

John Lewis Handheld & Foldable Desk Fan £12 at John Lewis Not only is this compact rechargeable handheld fan perfect for travelling, but its foldable design means it also works brilliantly on the bedside table of a hotel room if your room isn't blessed with air con. Tommee Tippee Portable Blackout Blind £16.95 at Amazon UK This portable blackout blind is a gamechanger for blocking out early morning or evening light – especially if you're trying to maintain your kids' bedtime routine. Suction cups mean it can easily be stuck onto a window and removed in a jiffy. Silentnight Restore Cooling Gel Body Pad £30 at Amazon UK Another useful way of scoring a cooler sleep if you're staying in an Airbnb or rented accommodation that doesn't have air con, this cooling gel pad can be popped in the fridge to cool down the bed.

Employ some of these ideas and your summer holiday should turn out to be exactly the restful escape you're hoping for.