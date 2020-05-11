We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Squeezing in a trip to the gym each can be a challenge, but not when you have a gym in your house. If you’re considering turning your garage or spare room into a sweat box, we’ve pulled together some of our favourite celebrity home gyms to give you a little inspiration.

These celebs have converted everything from a glass fronted extension to the garden shed into a space to hone their toned physiques.

Celebrity home gyms

Rio and Kate Ferdinand

Former Towie-star Kate Ferdinand has admitted to spending five days a week in the gym, and after seeing her home set-up we can see why. The Ferdinand’s regularly post snaps on Instagram of their incredible glass fronted work out space.

Home gyms can quickly look messy, but the pair has kept things looking sleek with a black and green colour scheme.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg’s home gym is a thing of beauty. The space is flooded with light thanks to the glass panes between the sweeping arches.

All the equipment follows a silver and black colour scheme, with accents of beige on the benches for an extra luxurious flair.

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson and her partner Gorka Marquez regularly post videos of their home workouts in their converted garage. If you don’t have space in the house, transforming an unused garage is perfect for an at home gym.

The floor has been lined with a proper gym rubber floor that reduces noise and will protect the weights if they’re dropped. The mini fridge is the perfect touch for staying hydrate during intense workout sessions.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger has also adapted an old garage into a chic home gym. The white washed walls keep the space looking bright and airy.

A stacked set of weights is a great space saver for those with only a small space for a home gym. In Nicole’s case she has been able to free up the extra space to add in an assault bike and a SkiERG machine for a cardio blast during her workouts.

Emma Willis

You don’t need a fancy space to create your own home gym, Emma Willis has transformed her garden shed into one.

The space is kitted out with a spin bike, weights machine and a TRX. Instead of covering the whole floor in rubber, the Willis has covered just a small portion under the weights section.

Karen Hauer

Karen Hauer proves that an at home workout space doesn’t need to be full of expensive machines and weights. If you are a fan of yoga or body weight exercises a sleek yoga studio style room might be all you need.

A natural wooden floor is the perfect grounding space for Karen’s yoga practise. Sliding doors, flood the space with light and allow her to switch between indoor and outdoor workouts with ease, depending on the weather.

Fearne cotton

Video Of The Week

However, if you don’t have the space for a full home gym why not create a workout station in your living room? That can be as simple as making sure you have just enough space for a yoga mat to be rolled out for a few sun salutations like Fearne Cotton.

Have you been inspired to create your own home gym?