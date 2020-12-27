We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to stay fit and healthy at home while the gyms are closed? Don’t sweat it, Aldi’s got it covered! This week’s latest range of home gym equipment can help you stay in shape on a lean budget – all from the comfort and safety of home.

Equipped with a FITT Cube, a Rowing Machine, Yoga must-haves and a variety of Dumbbells, this range has everything shoppers need to make their home gyms feel like the real thing.

Available to pre-order now online. Fitness fanatics need to be quick though, as with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone

Affordable Aldi home gym equipment

Build core strength with the help of Aldi’s 6-in-1 Multi Trainer – perfect for combining strength and cardio exercises, for the ultimate total body shaping. Tailor your home workout to suit your needs. This trainer is ideal for ab tucks, push ups, bicep dips, forearm toning, bicycling and scissor kicks. Given the multiple toning possibles, £24.99 is a pretty ship shape cost!.

Buy now: Crane 6 in 1 Multi Trainer, £24.99, Aldi

Alternatively work on free weight training with Aldi’s Sling Trainer (£9.99). It’s the perfect workout companion, is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and comes with adjustable options to work both the upper and lower body.

Rowing machine for the home gym

Row away from festive overindulgence with Aldi’s Rowing Machine. This gym favourite comes equipped with eight training programme and sixteen resistance levels – perfect for anyone looking to take their cardio workout to the next level from home. This affordable machine is an online exclusive.

Buy now: Crane Rowing Machine, £199.99 Aldi

£4.99 yoga mats and bands

Whether perfecting the downward dog, practicing Pilates 100 or simply stretching do it like a pro with Aldi’s fitness Mat. The washable mat is made of soft foam to ensure whatever you do, you do it in comfort. The range also offers a Yoga Block (£4.99) and Resistance Bands (£4.99), ensuring full recovery after an intense workout session.

In stores soon: Crane Fitness Mat, £4.99, Aldi

Tone and condition with Aldi’s Power Rack, exclusively online. This impressive piece of equipment offers training options for any level. The rack includes a height adjustable spotter, dip bar and J hook, as well as an integrated lat pulldown, rowing pull and many grip options on the pull-up bar.

Buy now: Wellactive Multifunctional Power Rack, £279.99, Aldi

Weight down your trolley with Aldi’s Dumbbells, available in 1kg to 2kg (£4.99) and 3kg to 5kg (£8.99). These easy-to-store weights can help you tone up your arms anytime you want, from the comfort of your own home. Do weights your way, sit and do reps in front of the TV if you wish.

Aldi’s fitness range is available to pre-order online from today, Sunday 27th December. In stores from Thursday 31st December. We’ll get a head start on our new fitness plan by running to Aldi this coming Thursday for these bargains!