The rumours are true! Iconic home-DIY show Changing Rooms is coming back to our screens – and we could not be more excited. Even more so because Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is returning and Davina McCall is hosting.

Channel 4, in partnership with Dulux, is remaking the legendary ‘90s and ‘00s home-DIY series. Giving it a fresh lick of paint for the new generation of ‘pinspiration’ and ‘insta-interiors’.

Get ready for colour, pattern and a whole lot of imagination… Minimalism begone! We’re sure with interior design legend Laurence LB back on board the new Changing Rooms is going to be is epic. Bring.It.On.

Changing Rooms – the return

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen adds, ‘There’s no room for beige in our homes. Just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia). It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more,’ he explains. ‘But nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.’

In the same format as before Changing Rooms sees two sets of homeowners, from the same neighbourhood, work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses. They are completely in charge of revamping the chosen room – and anything goes. This was always the beauty of the show, when individual tastes clashed – shocks are in store!

Aside from the drama, the show was always packed full of design and DIY hints and tips, and still very much will be. The news series promises to teach us how to be crafty on a budget by reimagining unloved or outdated corners of our homes.

The homeowners will be making all the decisions about the makeovers, and as a nation of interiors and style obsessives, expectations are higher than ever. In true Changing Rooms style, the transformations will be spectacular, innovative and, quite possibly, unexpected.

New host Davina McCall says, ‘I’m so excited to be presenting Changing Rooms. It’s a classic! It’s the perfect time to bring it back, everyone is going DIY and decor mad! I can’t wait to see all the amazing transformations – I might even get stuck in myself if I’m allowed to be let loose with a paint brush!’.

‘The nation has got its decorating mojo back. Which makes it the perfect time for Changing Rooms to return to TV’ says Dulux’s creative director Marianne Shillingford. ‘It will inspire a new generation to discover the power of colour. to get creative and improve the spaces they live and work in.’

Ok, so it’s not back until Spring 2021, but we’re still SO excited.

*sets planner to record every episode