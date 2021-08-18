We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Changing Rooms is making its long-awaited return tonight on Channel 4, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the dramatic transformations and interiors inspiration. We predict interiors authority Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s champion of all things flamboyant is going to do big things to how the nation decorates their homes.

Ever since lockdown, we’ve been experimenting with more colourful home decor trends. Whether that be with some lovely ochre or mustard accessories in otherwise neutral schemes.

The hit show is back at just the right time, as the push we need to give us the confidence to make braver paint colour choices. In a preview clip, we see Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen championing flamingo pink paint and two peacock blue tones.

Research from Dulux, has found that TV is king in terms of providing interior design inspiration. It revealed that shows like Changing Rooms are the most inspiring source for 22% of brits, with Instagram at 15% and YouTube at 21%. Those are good odds to bet on that the show will have the nation embracing bold colour without totally freaking out.

Yesterday, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen spoke on ITV’s This Morning about the ‘greynaissance’ and his hopes to make Britain’s homes brighter. The shift to bright colours is already growing, with new research showing two in five of us wishing we were braver with paint colours.

‘Adding colour is a failsafe way to raise spirits and bring joy after the difficulties we have all faced recently,’ says Dulux’s Creative Director Marianne Shillingford. ‘Recent years have seen millions of us turn to crisp greys and whites to decorate our homes.’

‘But, as our research reveals, many of us now are looking to be bolder with our colour choices,’ she says. The colour expert also comments that the past year and a half has allowed us to reflect and reconsider how we want our interiors to look and feel, which is likely to create a shift in paint trends.

55% of 16-24-year-olds say they want more colour in their lives, and almost half of women of all ages agree. Looking at the UK as a whole, residents of Belfast (51%) most want to be braver with their decisions around interior decor.

Cardiff took second place at 49% and Birmingham is third on 46%. Those of us in the South West are the most wobbly when it comes to using colour with Bristol (27%) and Plymouth (20%) taking the two bottom spots.

We’re hoping Changing Rooms will work its magic down south. Overall, the findings, based on a study of 2,000, indicate that the current trend for decorating our living rooms in neutrals may be coming to an end as we emerge from the pandemic.

The ground is already set for Changing Room and LLB to stir up some bright colour trends moving into 2022. Bring on the bold shades.