With a banqueting hall to rival that of Hogwarts, this home is beyond impressive

Chesworth House is a Grade II-listed period property set in an idyllic riverside setting in West Sussex. This impressive Tudor country house is currently on the market with Savills.

If six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 23 acres of land aren’t enough to sell this house – the breathtaking banqueting hall should do the trick!

Exterior

Predictably the property benefits from an absolute wealth of period features including beautifully preserved structural timbers, original brickwork and inglenook fireplaces throughout.

Banquet hall

Wow! At first glance you’d be forgiven for thinking Chesworth House’s a wedding venue. Spacious and atmospheric rooms, such as this, make the house perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.

It is nevertheless still a comfortable family home, with spaces thoughtfully arranged for informal family living.

Kitchen

The kitchen oozes country style. Notably thanks to the traditional cream units, cream Aga and farmhouse terracotta floors tiles. The original wooden beams play an integral role in the charming country decor.

Living spaces

Continuing the country-style decor, the living room is home to icon stripes and aged leather furniture pieces.

In the study one of the inglenook fireplaces has been fitted with a wood-burning stove.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom features a double-height ceiling, creating a real sense of indulgent space. The wooden beams dominate the decor, enhanced by floral fabric touches and French style furniture choices.

Bathroom

Garden and grounds

The sprawling landscaped gardens are an asset to this house.

The majority of the gardens are laid to lawn. Well-established trees and shrubs help to add year-round colour.

The main feature of the garden is the beautiful and fragrant rose garden. It is understood to contain some six hundred varieties.

A hall big enough to host a wedding. A rose garden to rival a gold medal winning RHS garden. And enough land to build a football pitch – this home won’t take long to sell! Even if it is on for a cool £6 million