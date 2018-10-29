It's pretty from the outside but truly terrifying on the inside

This house has fantastic curb appeal. The small but charming one bedroom terraced house is located in Choumert Square. In a narrow lane, set back from the hustle and bustle of Peckham Rye, this property is in a prime location for London living. The secluded courtyard location is thriving with communal gardens – which are part of the National Garden Scheme.

All of this in the heart of London for just £525,000 – so what’s the catch, you ask? Well let’s just say the interior doesn’t quite have the same draw as the exterior…

Choumert Square

If you’re looking to take on a renovation project you couldn’t ask for better! This house has the potential to be truly wonderful – it just needs a scary amount of TLC.

From the outside this home looks like it could be a vision of tranquility inside, not a decorating nightmare…

Stepping directly in from the exterior gardens you enter into the living room. Sure it needs work, but it’s probably the least scary of the rooms.

Currently the house comprises a living room at the front and kitchen/dining room to the rear on the ground floor.

We can only image what Gordon Ramsey would have to say about this kitchen nightmare (we’re pretty sure we couldn’t print it!). At the back of the kitchen there’s a large storage area, which has huge potential to be opened up to form a large open-plan kitchen area

The wallpaper in this room is rather pretty but totally unsalvageable due to the discolouration. The marble tiles on the fire surround are also quite cool. It’s clear to see this room has great potential, if you squint A LOT. This bedroom (yes, it’s a bedroom, we checked!), along with a bathroom and a separate toilet, completes the first floor.

If you’re brave enough to take on this project, you can snap it up at Savills.

This house looks scary, but looks can be deceiving. It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone looking for a special home, to renovate and make their own.