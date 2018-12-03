These quirky Christmas stocking displays are taking over Instagram – and we’re in love

On-style stockings – we can't get enough of these...

It’s just 22 days until Christmas! And if you’ve got the advent calendar opened and the Christmas tree decorated the next item on the list is getting that Christmas stocking display sorted.

But throw all notions of a traditional above-the-fireplace set up out of the window and get ready to embrace these original Instagram ideas that will help your stockings stand out from the crowd.

We take a look at some of the best…

The radiator in place of a fireplace

No fireplace? No problem. Simply fix a piece of heavy-duty ribbon to both corners of your radiator cabinet and string your selection of stockings through.

The doable door

Adhesive door and wall hooks are so handy and you’ll be surprised at how much weight they can take. If you’ve got some wall space going spare or you want to brighten up a plain wooden door, then hanging your stockings this way is the perfect option.

The one with the stylish stairway

Staircases = even more space we can use to show off our Christmas accessories and nik nacks. This staircase railing has plenty of space for all your Christmas stockings and the oversized gold bow is another nice festive touch.

The sofa that’s as good as Santa

We can just imagine how excited little ones would be to wake up on Christmas morning to be greeted with this. If you live in a rented property and can’t affix nails to the wall then this is a great solution for showing off your Christmas stockings.

The TV with a taste of Christmas

Your TV stand can double up as a place to display your Christmas stockings with the simple addition of a drawing pin or extra strong Blue Tack. A backdrop of chopped wooden logs adds to the cosy Christmas cabin feel.

The one that’s going places

Just when we thought there weren’t any other ways to jump on board the ladders-as-storage trend, another surprise entrant is thrown into the mix. This vintage wooden ladder adds a classic touch to this Christmas stocking display. The mini Christmas trees on either side round this very merry display off beautifully.

The craft lovers Christmas crate

Chunky knits and Christmas are a match made in crafting heaven. And this huge Christmas stocking looks even better hung up against a vintage crate.

The oh-so-delightful piece of DIY

If you’re a dab hand with DIY you’ll want to add this Christmas stocking stand to your project list. You can pick up column stands from sites such as eBay.

Which is your favourite?