Keen to see how you can make a big impact in a small space? This Warwickshire cottage shows us how it’s done…

Sitting pretty on a quiet lane in the heart of Harbury village, Church Street Cottage has been stylishly renovated to create a modern home with tons of charm. Overlooking the local church, this cottage may date back to the 1700s, but it’s been brought up to date and despite its compact footprint, it’s made the most of every bit of space.

Harbury itself is one of those picture-perfect places with several pubs, gently rolling countryside, cobbled streets and the sprinkling of church bells on a Sunday morning. It’s quintessentially English and ideal if you’re looking for friendly village life.

Church Street Cottage exterior

White-painted brickwork gives the property a fresh look, but it’s the duck-egg front door and painted trims above that had us at hello. Colour coordinating your front door ideas with your window trims is a great way to make an impact with minimal effort.

Living room

Inside, the living room is the first room you enter and although it’s not a huge space, it’s been thoughtfully planned with smart living room ideas. A small dining spot sits in the corner and a pallet coffee table that offers storage underneath takes centre stage.

We love the exposed brickwork around the fireplace, which has been painted in Farrow & Ball’s ‘All White’ (available at B&Q) and together with the neutral colour palette, cosy sheepskin and touches of wood, it makes a cosy spot to spend an evening.

Further on, you’ll see the kitchen, which continues the pale colourway and wood touches, making for a cohesive downstairs scheme.

Bedroom

The highlight of this house for us is tucked right at the top in the main bedroom (there are two bedrooms in total). Exposed beams offer that country charm, and we like that the room has been kept very simple, with plain walls and a blush-pink and grey colour scheme. We’re told the view out the window here is idyllic, too.

Home office

The second bedroom is currently used as a work-from-home space, and it looks out over the church field. Again, exposed beams feature heavily and carpet and a sheepskin rug keep it cosy underfoot.

Double wardrobes offer space for all your clothes, and there’s also an original cast-iron fireplace for a big injection of cottage character.

Courtyard

Outside, the south-facing courtyard garden is super-sweet, with its small decking spot that looks ideal for barbecues and small gatherings. We bet those white walls would look lovely with some small garden ideas such as climbing plants or a little pergola overhead.

Church Street Cottage is on the market with MrandMrsClarke.com for £280,000.

Is this your dream bijou home?