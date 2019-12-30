For decades, the world’s most famous Bachelor Boy has chosen to spend much of his time in his Barbados home, entertaining celebrities and taking a break between tours. But now Sir Cliff Richard has chosen to part with the house within the prestigious Sugar Hill Estate… which means we get the chance to see inside.

Known as Coral Sundown, after the coral screeding used to build it, the unique luxury villa has some of the island’s best views and sits on a 2.6-acre parcel of land at the end of a cul-de-sac.

We just wouldn’t have the heart to sell such a fabulous home, and you’ll soon see why…

Entrance hall

Indoor-outdoor living is the order of the day at Sir Cliff’s paradise home. Aside from half a dozen bedrooms, all ensuite, the new owner will also have access to a family TV room, a powder room, a spacious kitchen with staff quarters and laundry room, and a large covered terrace with formal dining area and informal seating areas.

There’s also a bar, large swimming pool and pool house with second kitchen and dining table for casual eating. I don’t know about you, but I Could Easily Fall for a place like this!

Dining room

Given it’s Christmas time, there’s plenty of Mistletoe and Wine about the place at the moment, with logs on the fire and gifts on the tree. The dining room is most definitely dressed for the season.

Bedroom

When it’s time for Dreamin’, you have plenty of options. Each of the property’s six en-suite bedrooms has its own beautiful and uninterrupted view of the Caribbean Sea. Four are located on the ground floor with direct access to manicured gardens.

The two main suites, one of which is shown above, are situated on the first floor, and open out onto private balconies with panoramic sea views.

Living area

The open-plan sitting room boasts marble flooring and copious fans to keep the space cool.

Terrace

It leads out to this impressive terrace, which overlooks Sir Cliff’s private pool.

Gazebo

Not suprisingly, given that Sir Cliff is a huge tennis fan and famously serenaded Centre Court at a rained-off Wimbledon, there are private tennis courts on the grounds of Coral Sundown, as well as this impressive private pool.

Private pool

Plus, owners and residents of Sugar Hill Estate have access to further anenities, including more flood-lit tennis courts, a Clubhouse with on-site restaurants, a communal pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea and gym as well as 24 hour security.

The expansive property is on sale for close to £7million with Hamptons International. But you’d better Move It if you’re interested, as we can see it being snapped up very quickly – and Congratulations to whoever does buy it!