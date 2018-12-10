Noel Gallagher’s house is for sale – Some Might Say it’s the perfect London home

The Oasis frontman has just slashed the asking price by £2.5million

Looking for your own Oasis of calm in London? Then perhaps you’ll be interested to know that Noel Gallagher’s house is for sale. And it could be a case of Stop Crying Your Heart Out for the Britpop legend, who’s been forced to reduce the initial £11 million asking price by £2.5million.

He’s not Living on a Prayer, he’s living in a condo! See inside Jon Bon Jovi’s new Greenwich Village apartment, worth £14million

Property site Zoopla describes Noel’s pad as ‘A substantial stucco fronted period house on Blomfield Road, arguably the most desirable street in Little Venice. It’s nestled on the banks of the picturesque Regent’s Canal and is moments away from the boutique shops and cafes of Clifton Road.’

Noel Gallagher’s house

OK, so the £8.95million needed to buy it might be Half the World Away for most, but we still think it’s worth taking a look around!

Hallway

The first things that strike us are the opulent ‘Wonderwalls’ in the hallway and some fabulous statement lighting – ideal for when ‘sun-she-ine’ is lacking!

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Ideal Home Alexa pendant, £49.99, Very

The house is set over four floor, with the main living area on the ground level, a master bedroom suite taking up the whole first floor and three more bedrooms above. In the basement – which has access to the garden – there’s a family room, kitchen-diner and a separate formal dining room.

Living room

Beatles fan Noel can’t help but show his love for the band through his choice of wall art. As well as a John Lennon print, adapted from the cover of his book A Spaniard in the Works, there are also two apples (a tribute to the Beatles’ Apple Corps) and a Warhol-style painting of the whole group.

Can you imagine the rock royalty that might have sat on those hallowed sofas?

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Ideal Home New Grace Fabric 3 Seater Sofa, £899, Very

Snug

Just beyond, there’s a cosier space, made for impromptu jamming sessions. There’s even an amp in the corner.

Kitchen

Judging by his kitchen, Noel survives on a diet of more than just Cigarettes and Alcohol these days. He could cook up a right Digsy’s Dinner in those state-of-the-art Miele ovens – we assume They’re Electric!

Dining room

This super-smart dining space is accessorised with more Beatles memorabilia and art by Peter Blake, famous for designing the Sergeant Pepper album cover. Snap up this house and you could soon be hatching your own Masterplan over the table.

Garden

Video Of The Week

According to the particulars, ‘The semi-detached house is surrounded by a generous wrap around garden affording two outdoor dining areas.’ AND you get a second self-contained mews house thrown in for free, accessed from the back garden. If the mews is surplus to requirements, you could always Go Let It Out!

His brother’s house isn’t too shabby either! Liam Gallagher’s former Hampstead home is for sale for £1.65 million

If you’ve got the cash, we suggest you snap this place up. It won’t Be Here Now for long…