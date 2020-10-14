We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who really has time to iron these days? Waiting for the iron to heat up, then wrestling with the ironing board, trying not to get your fingers trapped. If this sounds familiar, check out these amazing clothes steamer deals from Currys and get your mitts on a fast and easy hand steamer.

Clothes steamer deals

Whether you’re getting ready for work or have a big date, the Philips hand steamer is your best friend. Vertical steaming means you can get rid of creases as your clothes hang dry. With an extra large water tank, you won’t need to keep refilling either, so you can steam your entire outfit in one go. Easy!

Philips GC442/67 hand steamer

Leave your ironing board in the closet and still be looking smart and ready to go in no time. Even if you have delicate garments, the SmartFlow heated plate prevents condensation and wet spots spoiling silks and other fine fabrics.

Ready in just 60 seconds, the portable hand steamer is small but mighty. It also removes odours and 99.9% of bacteria. Great if you don’t have time to wash clothes before the next wear, but want to get rid of any lingering germs from the day.

The Philips hand steamer will even get to work on crumpled winter coats that have been in the loft all year. The included brush helps to get rid of creases in thicker fabrics.

In comparison to vertical steamers, the Philips GC442/67 is perfectly portable. Simply pop in an overnight bag for a holiday or business trip, with peace of mind that your outfits will be beautifully smooth after a quick once over from your steamer.

Of course, for 50 big ones, you want your purchase to last. While many similar gadgets get gunked up and stop working after several uses, the Philips GC442/67 comes with PureSteam technology, which prevents scale and calcium buildup. This means you can tackle stubborn creases for years to come.

