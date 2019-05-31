This 4-bed, 3-bath home is spread out over four floors and has been newly renovated and extended, to create a spacious family home.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Situated in a picturesque and tranquil cobbled Mews, while being within easy reach of the restaurants, cafes and bars of Old Brompton and Fulham Road and Earls Court and South Kensington underground stations, it offers the best of both worlds.

Let’s throw open the doors and take a tour.

Exterior

It doesn’t get much more Instagram-worthy than this pretty property exterior. From the bold blue garage doors and traditional brickwork to the cacophony of potted plants and climbing trellis frame, there’s enough here to fill a whole grid.

Living Room

We’ve called this the living room, but it’s actually a reception room/dedicated wine room. We can’t think of a better way to spend an evening than breaking open a bottle of vintage plonk and curling up to watch a movie on that luxe bean bag armchair.

Kitchen

Here’s yet another room that serves a number of functions. This open plan kitchen/dining room also manages to house a large wine fridge, sleek black piano and a copper-edged dining table with seating for eight. The light grey handless kitchen cabinet units act as the perfect neutral backdrop, while pops of colour come in the form of an oversized coral glass ceiling shade and bold pink dining chairs.

Bedroom

The current owners have kept things simple in this large bedroom. The light parquet flooring and grey bed are matched up white fitted wardrobes that blend seamlessly into the background. Interesting design detail comes in the form of mismatched vintage side tables and column-style radiators.

Bathroom

Marble floor-to-ceiling tiles + a pink clawfoot bathtub = a bathroom space we can totally imagine spending hours in. The wicker storage chest also adds a hint of rustic charm.

Roof Terrace

Video Of The Week

Outdoor space is always at a premium in the capital, but there’s more than enough room for entertaining and relaxing on this amazing roof terrace. Whether you want to sit in the cute bistro set and enjoy views to the city beyond or fire up the barbecue and have friends round for an al fresco evening, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Coleherne Mews is on the market with Hamptons International for an asking price of £2.89m.

Which is your favourite space in this Chelsea Mews home?