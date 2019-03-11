Take a tour around this stunning London Mansion House – on the market for a cool £30million

This newly restored and refurbished early 20th Century building still bears the hallmarks of it’s original design by London-born architect Horace Field – who was famed for experimenting with the post-gothic English historical revival style.

This impressive seven-bed, seven-reception, six-bath home is spread over over 11,000 sq ft of space and has also been crafted by artisans who have worked at Windsor Castle and The Palace of Westminster, giving it a regal feel.

Offering views out onto key landmarks including Big Ben, the House of Lords and Westminster Abbey, any new buyer will really feel at the heart of the London’s hustle and bustle.

Exterior

Standing at over 15m wide this property’s grand proportions immediately command your attention. The stone columns and decorative stonework flanking the entrance also help to make a memorable first impression.

Living Room

Gilding along the outer edge of this room, original cornicing, a modern chandelier and a bay window adorned with shimmering gold curtains are all standout features in this formal living room.

Kitchen

Black kitchen units are a bold choice, but one that works well against the otherwise neutral colour scheme in this kitchen-cum-diner.

Bathroom

The finest Italian book-matched marble has been liberally used in this impressive bathroom and the glass surround on the freestanding bathtub helps it blend seamlessly into it’s surroundings.

Dressing room

Dress to impress in this sumptuous walk-in dressing room, which has a mirror for every angle. The collection of teardrop ceiling pendant lights add interest and warmth.

Spa

Fully unwind from the stresses of London life in spa/gym/jacuzzi complete with a 10m swimming pool. Mosaic tiling on the pool floor is reminiscent of Art Deco style.

Wine room

Sup on your favourite vintages without interruption in this dedicated wine room. You’ll soon be able to distinguish your sauvignon blancs from your sancerres.

Cowley Street is listed on Zoopla for £29.95 million.

