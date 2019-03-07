Olivia Newton-John is selling her private farm and estate in New South Wales — and it’s the one that we want

Actress and multi-award winning musician Olivia Newton-John and her husband John Easterling have decided to put their much-loved Australian farm on the market after initially purchasing it four decades ago.

Spread over 187 acres the four-bed, three-bath French inspired country residence enjoys unparalleled views over the bordering parkland. ‘The expansive view from the farm is breathtaking and captured my heart all those years ago,’ says Newton-John. ‘The 136 plus acres gives total privacy with peaceful calming energy. Bordering on an ancient rainforest brings glorious morning birdsongs. It’s a magical spot that is the home for many different species of wildlife.’

Now that the star is increasingly spending time when in Australia at her Gaia Retreat and Spa in the Hinterlands of Byron Bay, she is keen to pass the baton of this spectacular home on to a nature-loving new owner.

Exterior

The Mediterranean-style wash on the exterior stone work and rustic paving is ideally suited to the sunny climate of this Dalwood home.

Living Room

One of several living zones high ceilings, exposed timber beams, a fireplace and a modern chandelier all add to the period feel. French doors create an ideal outdoor flow.

Kitchen

The country-style kitchen comes complete with gas appliances and a walk-in pantry, as well as ample space for a dining table. Wooden kitchen units, an open dish rack and Belfast sink complete the look.

Bedroom

There’s so much to love about this light and airy bedroom, from the unique four-poster bed to the large decorative rug. And, of course, those doors opening out onto the balcony.

Bathroom

We can just imagine taking a soak in that freestanding bathtub while peaking out at those window shutters to the views ahead. And let’s not forget those chandelier style wall lights and distressed bathroom sink and storage unit.

The View

The expansive wraparound terrace is ideal for either entertaining or spending some quality, uninterrupted ‘me time’.

Potting Shed

The star has planted over 10,000 trees on the grounds during her time at this property and with seven lots of land to maintain we bet this dedicated potting shed/storage room gets lots of use.

Olivia Newton-John’s house is on the market with with McGrath Estate Agents (Jillian McGrath +61 0412 284 722) for Expressions of Interest (EOI) over $5.5 million (AUD).

