Create a laid-back Scandi Boho style decor with these key buys

Here at Ideal Home we’re calling this fabulous look ‘Scandi Boho’. It’s an interiors style that takes the laid-back finesse of Scandi design, and effortlessly fuses it with electric boho charm.

Mixing simple key elements can help to achieve this desirable look. From the modern furniture pieces to the global-inspired rugs and wall hangings, it only takes a few essential ingredients.

We’ve chosen our best buys, from the new Ideal Home collection at Very, to effortlessly embrace the look.

Instantly add warmth to a cool monochrome colour scheme with pops of feel-good yellow. A compact two-seater sofa can be brought to life in a bright shade of Mustard. This sunny hue is the perfect accent colour to make monochrome black and white accessories really standout. Mustard is VERY much the shade to be seen in 2019!

We’re big fans of berber-style rugs. The soft underfoot, deep pile is a real treat for feet on any floor. The signature simple geo pattern s ultra-versatile and lends a global nomad vibe to the overall look.

Buy now: Porter Fabric 2 Seater Sofa, £699, Ideal Home at Very

Adding plenty of foliage helps to add not only a Scandi sense of wellness, but a splash of leafy green colour. Following the trend for displaying foliage in natural woven baskets helps to add a further element of rustic charm.

A wall of macramé hangings instantly adds a decorative ‘boho’ touch to any room.

Buy now: Parquet Compact Sideboard, £249, Ideal Home at Very

A grey button-back chair offers a smart, tailored look. When combined with the more eclectic elements the tailoring becomes less formal, and more relaxed.

Buy now: Isla Fabric Occasional Chair, £279, Ideal Home at Very

Do your interiors have the characteristics to take on ‘Scandi Boho’?