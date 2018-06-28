We know you’ll 'Wannabe' joining us for this fabulous tour…

Posh and Becks just ooze glamour, don’t they? Even with four children, they prove that their style is effortless. And when it comes to hitting all the key trends, it’s no surprise that David and Victoria Beckham’s house is up there with the best. So much so, that we bet their décor will cause some serious interior envy with you, dear readers. Let’s take a look around, shall we?

More celebrity homes: Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home

Staircase

This cool interior look of stone marble, seen in this stunning snap of the Beckhams’ staircase, is giving us real Italian décor vibes. We’re loving the black staircase – it’s wrought iron, just like the one in the Wannabe video! And matching wall light keeps the look smart and understated. We get a tiny view of the hallway below but already, it’s clear that the Beckhams have stuck to a classic monochrome interior.

Living room

We can see this room is certainly a treat, if we can all take our eyes off Posh’s stunning dress and bright orange shoes first! There’s no escaping that flood of light from the windows, automatically making the room seem bigger. It definitely helps, as this room is darkened by its chestnut tones alongside the wooden drawers and flooring.

One more for footie fans: Got World Cup fever? Take a look inside Harry Kane’s house

Kitchen

Happy Harper ✨✨✨✨kisses 🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 24, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

This adorable video of 7 year old Harper reveals a stunning kitchen in the backdrop. The youngest of the Beckhams sits at a central wooden table, making it clear this is one huge space! The appliances coordinate with a stunning matte black look, set against a sleek steel wall. We wonder who’s the master chef in the house? Or perhaps they just get good friend Gordon Ramsey over to do the cooking?

Fireplace

We’ve found this gorgeous feature fireplace that David’s been hiding on his Instagram. Romeo seems to be enjoying his chestnut treat but we’re definitely enjoying this eye-catching marble design. Who doesn’t love a roaring fire?

Dressing room

Video Of The Week

Not only is Victoria treating us to another gorgeous outfit, but also a glimpse into her fabulous walk-in wardrobe. It’s a great room for the fashionista to work in, with floor length mirrors adding to the spacious feel. We’re just trying to work out if the black and white print on the wall is from VB’s Spice Girls days? One thing is for sure – Posh clearly can’t decide what shoes to wear and it’s safe to say we’ve all been there.

We definitely don’t want to say ‘Goodbye’ after seeing these snaps – can we move in?

Written by Lauren Goody