Replacing a kitchen is no cheap option. Knowing this one homeowner decided to tackle a DIY kitchen makeover to save money – and what a saving she made!

Courtesy of our very own ‘Ideal Home Room Clinic‘ Facebook group, we found this incredible transformation. Amber Parnell-Mitchell gave her kitchen a total transformation, with a simple lick of paint at the jaw-dropping cost of £50.

Amber posted her makeover with the caption, ‘Amazing what you can do with a few pots of paint and some lino that was given to us. Our kitchen transformation prob cost us £50! Friends that visited thought we had a brand new kitchen fitted 😂’.

We’re feeling totally inspired by this incredible kitchen makeover. The results are outstanding, especially when you think of just how little it cost…

Kitchen before

Amber tells us,’ We had always planned on getting a new kitchen – I was getting so fed up of looking at the dark wood, tiles and peach walls.’

Given the cost of a brand new kitchen Amber decided to try and make-do by painting the old kitchen in the meantime, ‘We originally set out just to paint the walls white, but my fiancé Russell and I decided to give a whole makeover a go.’

Explaining where to start Amber says, ‘We cleaned all the kitchen cabinets and painted them with a small roller with Rust-oleum paint in Anthracite. That took two coats and then a final coat with Rust-oleum clear lacquer to protect them.’

Adding, ‘I had read many reviews on tile paint but none were good. But I did read that Satin Paint works just as well, so I used Dulux Satin paint in white and that was two coats again using a small roller.’

Newly painted tiles

Unbelievably the biggest cost was that of the new handles for the cabinets, which Amber sourced from eBay.

Thankfully, to keep costs low, the couple already had the flooring. Explaining, ‘The lino we had been given years ago and had been sitting the garage, so was good to get use out of it.’

Kitchen after in grey paint

‘This whole project cost us just under £50 and took us under a week to complete. I’m now in no rush to get a new kitchen, we absolutely love it.’ And so you should, it’s a job well done.

We hope this inspired you to tackle a budget kitchen transformation.