Should you buy an IKEA kitchen? I asked homeowners with IKEA kitchens whether the affordable brand is worth it

If you're considering undertaking a kitchen renovation, or maybe you've already decided, you'll be well aware of the costs involved. Finding any way to lower the amount spent on a new kitchen is always welcome, which is why you might have found yourself asking 'are IKEA kitchens worth it?'

The affordable Scandinavian brand is known for its accessible flat-pack furniture that doesn't break the bank. But when it comes to large-scale built-in furniture like a kitchen, does it stand up to the test?

To help you decide whether IKEA kitchens are worth looking into for your next budget kitchen ideas project, we've spoken to experts in the industry and homeowners who have IKEA kitchens for their inside knowledge. Here's what they had to say.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Are IKEA kitchens worth it?

Despite what you might think, IKEA offers quite a hands-on approach when it comes to helping you design your kitchen. There's an online planner tool that allows you to have a virtual appointment with a kitchen designer as well as at-home and in-store options so you can get a feel for the products in person.

'An IKEA kitchen can be a great option if affordability and simple installation are key for you. It’s also a great option if you are looking for easy planning, as you can find most of your kitchen needs in one place, as well as online planning tools and experts in-store,' explains interior designer Tommy Kebbson of Kebbson & Co.

'Because you are buying an entire, or most, of your kitchen from a well recognised home and furniture store, you have the peace of mind of customer service, in case something goes wrong. You will also have more chance of finding replacements or replicas from the same place as well.'

(Image credit: Plykea)

Despite the design process being of a similar calibre to large retailers and the 1-on-1 experience of independent businesses, Tommy explains that the quality might not be of a comparable level.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'IKEA cabinets are usually made with particleboard, and while generally quite sturdy, they are more prone to wear and tear over time in comparison to more expensive woods or materials,' Tommy explains

'IKEA kitchens are great for quickly being able to pick everything you need in one place, however this also means that there tends to be limited finish and colour options. This can be fine for many people, but it may mean you can’t find everything you need in one place. That being said, I'm aware of a few companies that exist purely to vamp up IKEA products with.'

How to revamp an IKEA kitchen

While IKEA's range of kitchens will be enough for some people, if you're after a particularly design-led look then these companies who specialise in IKEA hacks are exactly what you need.

(Image credit: Cate St Hill/@catesthill)

There are more and more IKEA customisation companies popping up who solely offer stylish ways to spruce up the basic IKEA kitchen carcasses. This means that you only need to measure up and purchase the units from IKEA, then you send the design to one of these companies like Plykea, and they create the custom fronts.

'By combining IKEA with Plykea, customers can achieve the look of a handcrafted plywood kitchen, combined with the functionality of IKEA’s smart storage solutions and accessories,' explains Anne Clouston, marketing lead at Plykea.

'Getting IKEA carcasses as a base to your kitchen has been 100% worth it (especially as we were working with a set budget and the property isn't our forever home). We were influenced by our friends who did it first and after 2-3 years of use they still had no complaints,' explains Issey Rider, whose gave her IKEA kitchen a terracotta kitchen renovation.

'Of course, we could have chosen an entire IKEA kitchen design - last year they brought out really nice new material options - but we wanted to have full customisation on the colour & design of our kitchen, which is why we went for Plykea.'

Cate St Hill, interior designer and writer, echoed the customisation benefits. 'I love how adaptable IKEA kitchens are – the carcasses are really solid and good quality, and you can swap and change your fronts over time, without having to makeover a whole kitchen,' she explains.

'I installed my IKEA kitchen when I first moved into my home eight years ago, choosing cool grey fronts from IKEA. Two years ago, after adding an extension to the back of the kitchen, I replaced them with wood and warm beige fronts from Superfront, completely transforming the look of the space.'

The real pull of companies such as Plykea, Superfront and Naked Kitchens is that they provide so much more flexibility in choosing a design that suits your taste and updating said design in the future.

(Image credit: HUSK)

If you're thinking of going down this route though, there are some things to be aware of.

'In terms of installing the entire kitchen, we were recommended a construction company called 'Our Homes Matter' who specialise in IKEA kitchen installations and they did a fantastic job. Some companies turned their nose up or charged more for the 'inconvenience' of building the units from scratch - so just bear that in mind,' Issey warns.

And while the colourful custom fronts can be alluring, with the cost of materials rising it doesn't necessarily mean it's still more affordable than going down a non-IKEA pathway.

'There's lots of companies now doing custom fronts for IKEA kitchens and you're spoilt for choice in terms of colours, but custom fronts can quickly add up, especially if you add on costly delivery from abroad. While IKEA's range is fairly limited, there's still some great choices to be made – HAVSTORP beige, BODARP grey-green and NICKEBO matte green are as good as any other, more expensive, fronts,' Cate advises.

'Having used both IKEA and custom fronts, I can tell you that the wear and tear is about the same, and an IKEA front can be as long lasting as anything else. You can then elevate the design with higher end handles or splurge on a beautiful tap. The only time when I think it's worth spending a bit more is if you want wooden fronts, as IKEA's wooden veneer doesn't quite compare,' she concludes.

What are the pros and cons of an IKEA kitchen?

If you're looking to quickly weigh up the pros and cons of an IKEA kitchen, this easy to scan list should help.

Pros

Affordable: A kitchen will be an investment no matter where you choose to buy it from, but IKEA is generally more affordable than other options.

A kitchen will be an investment no matter where you choose to buy it from, but IKEA is generally more affordable than other options. Easy to install: A flat-pack kitchen takes up much less room and is easier to transport. You could even commit to DIY and install it yourself to cut costs.

A flat-pack kitchen takes up much less room and is easier to transport. You could even commit to DIY and install it yourself to cut costs. Range of configurations: 'The modular IKEA Metod system allows for a huge range of configurations meaning you can design a kitchen that suits your space perfectly,' Anne explains.

Cons

Flat-pack: 'Flat-pack - some builders are against flat pack kitchens due to the extra build time but from a sustainability perspective, a flat pack kitchen is generally considered more environmentally friendly than a pre-built kitchen,' explains Anne from Plykea.

'Flat-pack - some builders are against flat pack kitchens due to the extra build time but from a sustainability perspective, a flat pack kitchen is generally considered more environmentally friendly than a pre-built kitchen,' explains Anne from Plykea. Quality: 'Although particleboard is a strong material, it is not as durable as kitchen cabinets made entirely from plywood or solid wood,' Anne adds.

'Although particleboard is a strong material, it is not as durable as kitchen cabinets made entirely from plywood or solid wood,' Anne adds. Design options: Although IKEA has a good range, they lack the trend-led styles that other companies might have.

How much does an IKEA kitchen cost?

The age-old question: How much does an IKEA kitchen actually cost? When diving into the details of a kitchen design, it's important to talk numbers.

(Image credit: Cate St Hill/@catesthill)

To estimate the price of a kitchen, it's best to get a range of quotes from different companies to compare. This is because it will depend on the shape and size of your room, plus the additional extras you go for in terms of cabinet fronts and storage.

However, Tommy says, 'When it comes to pricing, it completely depends on the size of your kitchen, what exactly you are getting installed, the finish, as well as so many other factors. However, it is estimated that an IKEA kitchen generally runs anywhere between £5,000 and £30,000. Again, this is generally speaking, as costs can differ greatly between add-ons, sizing, and different aspects of the kitchen itself.'

(Image credit: HUSK)

Issey adds, 'Our total order from IKEA which included carcasses, an electric hob, microwave, oven, ceramic sink and lighting came to around £4K, we then found Plykea who 'elevate the average IKEA kitchen design with beautiful bespoke fronts', based in East London. We went for an affordable worktop, door and drawer fronts, brass handles and a bespoke glass cabinet all for around £14K so it was a no brainer for us.'

Would you be tempted to go for a full IKEA kitchen or would you want to revamp with different fronts?