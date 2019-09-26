Transform a tired looking radiator from £10 with this clever paint hack

Radiators, essential yes, but sometimes they’re pretty ugly. I can say this from personal experience, as a discoloured radiator sits in my hallway bringing down the decor.

Faced with the option of replacing it at great cost, I’m now thinking a splash of paint might be the better option.

That theory is backed up by seeing this bold painted radiator transformation!

DIY supremo Hester van Overbeek, from Hester’s Handmade Home, shows us how it’s done.

Hester’s radiator before

The DIY author and blogger shares the colourful, abstract painted radiator she created for her daughters bedroom.

Using Rust-Oleum Universal All Surface-Paint in just a few simple steps Hester has transformed a drab looking radiator, into a piece of art!

Hester, being a pro, has created a work of art with free-hand painting. If you’re not as confident you could us a stencil – to get the perfcet finish.

The Universal All-Surface Paint is a super-durable, advanced paint and primer in one. You have to choose a specialist paint that can withstand the high temperatures produced by radiators – emulsion will not do the trick! The right paint makes the finish fade and chip resistant, therefore more durable.

Painted radiator transformed

Proving you don’t need to merely reach for white paint, this makeover shows how bold can be beautiful. And you can do the same from the choice of in 26 colours and finished available. The only limitation when it comes to your painted radiator masterpiece if your own imagination.

Rust-Oleum Universal All-Surface Paint is available from all good DIY stores, such as Homebase and B&Q. A 250ml cost just £10, and that’s a lot cheaper than a new radiator.

Don’t let a tired looking heating solution make your room look shabby! Freshen things up with a coat of paint.