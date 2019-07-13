Looking to make a good first impression from the exterior of your house, but currently have an attractive front door? This is the DIY hack for you. You won’t believe the difference painting a UPVC door can make! Plus it’s so cheap.

One DIY enthusiast, Cora Seman, has proved how a £10 tin of Rust-Oleum goes a long way when it comes to transforming the exterior of our homes.

Cora used a few coats of the Universal All-Surface Paint to banish all trace of her brown UPVC front door. The makeover has worked a treat and cost next-t0-nothing when compared to the price of replacing a front door.

Take a look at the amazing results of this affordable front door hack for inspiration.

UPVC front door makeover before

Presumably not Cora’s personal choice, the front door was a brown wood-effect finish. Not fooling anyone with it’s wood-effect element this door was a prime candidate for a budget makeover.

While UPVC doors has revolutionised the glazing and door induct over the last 3o years, they are not always the most attractive solution. Using a new advance paint and primer in one, plastic front doors are getting a whole new look. – without any hassle.

UPVC front door makeover after

Wow, we think you’ll agree the results are pretty impressive. The brown has been replaced with a summery shade of Duck Egg. With a wide range of colours available the possibilities are endless.

With prices starting from as little as £10 for 250ml this is one cost-effective DIY Hack. The new formula mean there’s no need to prime the surface first before you paint. Taking out not only a lot of hard work, but also an added cost of buying a primer on top of a paint. What’s not to love?

While the weather is nice it’s the perfect time to tackle exterior DIY jobs.