See how one DIY fan totally transformed her living room – creating a fireplace for under £80

We love a good room makeover. Especially one that costs next-to-nothing and looks amazing. And we’re feeling totally inspired by this simple but brilliant fireplace makeover – that cost under £80!

Courtesy of our very own ‘Ideal Home Room Clinic‘ Facebook group, we found this fabulous fireplace transformation. Interior designer Nicola Hill-Gregory, from Stafford, has given her living room an overhaul by creating a fireplace and turning it into a captivating centrepiece.

The results are outstanding when you think of how little it costs.

Fireplace makeover before…

‘We had recently had a new wall fitted to divide up our lounge but it was missing a feature fireplace,’ explains Nicola, ‘so I set about achieving one on a very tight budget!’.

Not only cost-effective, this makeover doesn’t require extensive DIY expertise to carry out.

‘First I chose a stove which I bought from The Range for £50. I wanted it to look as authentic as I could so decided to put a piece of guttering pip on the top to make it look a flu.’ Ingenious if we do say so.

Nicola goes on to explain, ‘This cost less than £10 and I just sprayed it white with a can I already had left in my garage. I also needed a hearth for it to sit on so decided to hunt on eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Luckily I found this Stone one which did have a matching surround for just £10!’.

‘On one of my previous trips to the charity shop I found A stack on old bed slats for £5.’ she explains. ‘I remembered them and thought, perfect for the surround. I purchased 2 stair rods from B&Q to go either side to support a mantel, these were just under £3 each.

Nicola then painted the slats, the cupboard and half the wall in ‘Putty White’ by Valspar – the same colour used on the remaining walls in the room, to tie it in.

Nici’s fireplace makeover after

The budget fireplace makeover received high praise from our lovely group members. They were quick to share their appreciation for Nici’s work;

‘That’s amazingly creative, Beautiful!’.

‘I thought this was from a magazine it’s gorgeous!! Xx’, here, here!

‘Really nice and adds light to your room… 👍’.

‘Very pretty and original!!’.

We hope we’ve left you feeling inspired to create a statement looking fireplace – without spending too much money or time on it. Win, win.

Video Of The Week

Thank you Nicola for sharing your makeover project with us. We’re feeling totally inspired here at Ideal Home HQ. Are you brave enough to follow in Nicola’s footsteps?

We’d love to see your pictures, come share them with us over at the Ideal Home Room Clinic.

We look forward to hearing all about your home transformation projects, no matter how big or small – all are welcome.