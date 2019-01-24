The Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding posy included ivy and hyacinth – but will they feature in the garden?

We may be in the depths of winter but that doesn’t mean that we can’t already begin to look forward to the blossoming of spring. One of the most coveted events of this season for gardening fans is the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show (21-25 May 2019) – and there’s some extra special on the agenda in 2019.

One of the stunning garden displays on offer is getting the royal treatment, with HRH The Duchess of Cambridge pairing up with Award Winning Landscape Architects Andree Davies and Adam White, of Davies White Landscape Architects to co-design it.

The RHS Back to Nature Garden will be in a woodland setting and has been designed to encourage visitors from all generations and backgrounds to connect with nature and foster a love of plants to support their health and wellbeing.

Childhood memories triggered by the natural world also act as inspiration for this unique garden, and a series of special moments created in the garden are set to leave a lasting impression on families.

The garden is central to the RHS’s partnership with NHS England – promoting the physical and emotional well-being that access to green spaces and gardening provides. And to further support this much of the planting and some landscaping from RHS Chelsea will go to an NHS Mental Health Trust as part of a national competition run by the RHS.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sue Biggs, RHS Director General, said: ‘We could not be more thrilled, or feel more honoured, that The Duchess of Cambridge has co-designed our RHS Garden at Chelsea Flower Show this year, with Award Winning Landscape Architects, Andree Davies and Adam White.

‘For over 200 years the RHS has been championing the power of gardening and growing plants for the environment, for health and wellbeing and to help people of all ages, from all backgrounds, to learn and grow. So to have The Duchess advocating this with us, and to be continuing our partnership with NHS England will, we’re sure, further highlight the powerful benefit that access to gardens, nature and growing plants can have for all our health and happiness.’

With several visits to past RHS Chelsea Flower Show’s under her belt, and extensive grounds and gardens surrounding her homes in Kensington Palace apartment and Anmer Hall in Norfolk the Duchess won’t have been short of innovative garden ideas.

And the family-friendly nature of RHS Back to Nature Garden will also ensure that it’s a hit with Catherine’s three children – Princess George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months – should they get the chance to visit.

And for those who won’t be able to make the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the good news is, is that The Duchess and Davies White will be co-designing two further RHS Gardens, retaining many of elements from the Garden at Chelsea.

These will debut at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival (2 July – 7 July 2019) and RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey, which will open in the autumn.

