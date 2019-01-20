Experts are predicting that THESE will be the hottest flower trends in 2019

Will one flower species reign supreme or is it all about variety, variety, variety?

Flowers literally breathe new life into our indoor and outdoor spaces. From faux floral arrangements to bespoke bouquets and everything in between, there’s something to suit every style, budget and taste.

And this year there’s set to be an explosion of exciting floral trends, focusing on key themes including seasonality, minimalism and a palette of brights.

Caroline Grimble, Lead Florist and Amelia Christoffers and Rowan Lewis, Floral Stylists at Bloom&Wild, predict which trends will come into full bloom as the New Year gets into full swing

Flower trends 2019

1. The charm of coral

Pantone has chosen Living Coral as its 2019 Colour of the Year. Floristry services are likely to pick up on this and add flowers in this pinky-orange tone to their displays. Flowers available in this shade include anything from peonies to gladiolus.

2. One central colour, lots of ways to style

Block-colour bouquets are set to be all the rage this year. This uses a range of flowers with the same colour variation for a unified look that’s often popular in bridal bouquets.

3. Give it some green

2019 displays are also set to see an injection of green in the form of foliage and grasses to add texture and movement. This also mimics how flowers would look in their natural setting.

4. Japanese zen

Ikebana is the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging that sees branches, flowers and leaves set at different angles to represent ten (heaven), chi (earth), and jin (man). And experienced and novice florists alike are likely to be trying out this minimalist art in order to bring harmony to their arrangements.

5. Say yes to seasonality

Video Of The Week

Using flowers that are in season – and ideally British-grown where possible – throughout the year continues to be an enduring trend.

6. Dried flowers dominate

While we previously may have seen the odd dried flower thrown into the mix of an arrangement, dried flowers are set to take centre stage in 2019. Expect to see both small and big bouquets featuring dried lavender, seed heads and more.

All things bright and beautiful: Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 has been revealed: are you a fan?

Which is your favourite trend from the list?