Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s pastel flower beds have given their Victorian renovation a romantic look - how you can get the look
Their pastel garden is the cottage garden inspo you've been looking for
Shirlie and Martin Kemp have unveiled their pastel-coloured flower beds on Instagram, and their romantic design should be part of any cottage garden’s inspiration.
Pastel-hued flowers have always been a popular choice for any flower bed idea. They have a soft and gentle look, which can make your garden feel like a more calming space. And with an abundance of beautiful pastel blooms, the Kemp’s have nailed this look.
If curating one of the best cottage gardens is on your to-do list, you really need look no further than Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s gorgeous pastel garden - this is how you too can get the look.
Martin Kemp, former bassist for Spandau Ballet and Shirlie Kemp, known for being part of the pop group Pepsi & Shirlie, frequently share glimpses of their life on social media, including the renovation of their Victorian home. On their home Instagram account @maisonnumber9, Shirlie frequently shares snaps of the couple's beautiful garden, and her recurring pastel colour scheme stuck out to me.
I’m sure you’re already aware, but pastels are everywhere right now. The pastel garden furniture trend, for one, has taken off this spring. Pastel pink flowers, as Shirlie demonstrates, are the timeless take on the pastel trend, and one that isn't going anywhere.
‘I've noticed a significant surge in the popularity of pastel gardens, particularly over the last couple of years. The trend seems to be driven by a desire to create softer, more romantic spaces that offer a gentle escape from our increasingly digital world,’ says Ted Bromley-Hall, managing director of IBRAN Limited.
‘Pastel gardens are popular because they create a sense of tranquility and calm - something we're all craving these days. These subtle colour schemes also photograph beautifully for social media, which has certainly contributed to their rise in popularity. The cottagecore aesthetic, in particular, has gained massive traction on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Get the look
The Kemp’s have opted for a plethora of pink pastel flowers which are framed beautifully by the greenery of their garden. The flowers in question include foxgloves, daisies and violas - all great choices for nailing the pastel look.
‘To get the look I would use sprays of scented climbing roses up arches and fences, and double tulips in pale pink and white in the spring such as the white tulipa mount tacoma - think Lady Di’s wedding dress squashed into the carriage and plates of giant Ottolenghi meringues,’ says Harriet Worsley from Worsley Design & Consultancy.
‘Swathes of tall poppies in pastel colours weaving through beds with puffs of white geraniums and the pretty daisy flowered erigeron karvinskianus would all help to create the look. Nothing should look too neat and tidy, this is about wild country gardens, where plants seed at random and there is an element of the unkempt.’
Pretty pastel foxgloves are excellent at nailing the romantic English garden look. They're even a shade-loving plant, making them a great choice for brightening dark, shady gardens.
It wouldn't be a romantic, pastel garden without the classic English rose. These pastel pink blooms are a staple of any cottage garden.
What do you think about Martin and Shirlie’s pastel garden? Is this a look you can see yourself adopting, too?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
7 outdated rules to ignore when designing a small patio – experts say ditching them will transform your space
These are the traditional patio design rules you don’t always need to follow
By Rebecca Lawton
-
Who is responsible for repairing a party wall?
How to find out who should be organising and paying for the work
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
Overcoming limited space and doing away with an awkward layout, this couple created a family kitchen filled with elegant touches
The symmetrical layout is full of luxurious details
By Holly Reaney