Enjoy a tour of this handsome converted Oxfordshire farmhouse

Dovers Farm is a beautifully converted farmhouse, located in desirable Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Originally built in the 19th century, the house has been renovated to a high standard throughout. The six-bed family home today is a vision of contemporary living – with large open-plan kitchen, dining and living room areas.

This modern family home offers its beautifully proportioned living spaces over three floors.

Exterior

Dovers Farm is an elegant looking brick and flint property. Nestled on a five acre rural plot, it’s described by property agent Victoria Knight as, ’The most beautiful setting deep in the Hambleden valley’.

Open-plan kitchen

The contemporary kitchen space is a spectacular space, largely thanks to the double-height vaulted ceiling.

The beautiful open-plan space features a large island and a range of integrated units – in a mix of stainless steel and high-gloss grey.

Dining area

Across from the generous kitchen lives this fabulous dining area. French doors open out to the garden terrace to take advantage of the idyllic surroundings.

Adjacent from the open kitchen dining area is this family/living room. An array of large windows and high vaulted ceilings again allow the room to feel light and spacious.

A charming wood burner helps to add a cosy element to this sitting room.

Living room

Oh my disco ball! This living room space is effortlessly stylish thanks to a neutral colour palette and chic sisal carpet. The statement navy sofa, warming mustard coloured cushions and the disco ball help to inject personality.

This looks like the perfect living room to sit and watch Strictly Coming Dancing.

Master bedroom

On the first floor, the master suite boasts a light and airy bedroom with the luxury of an open fire. This impressive room boasts a dressing room with fitted wardrobes, along with an en-suite bathroom with a grand free standing bath and separate shower.

This spectacular house is currently for sale with agents Savills, with a rightful asking price of £3.25 million.

If we had the budget we’d book the removal van immediately.