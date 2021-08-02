We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s nothing better than a freshly hoovered and polished home. A good old-fashioned clean, some fresh flowers and a lit candle go a long way – however, can you go overboard with the surface spray?

Regular care and cleaning of our homes is key for our health and happiness, although some say a certain level of bacteria is good for our immune systems.

The common theory goes that if you’re never exposed to germs in your squeaky-clean home, you’re more likely to catch bugs when out and about. Experts have now debunked this myth: they say that there is no such thing as an over-sanitized home.

A 1990s ‘hygiene hypothesis’ persists today, causing many to believe that over-cleanliness is a cause of rising rates of allergies. It also presented the idea that children should be purposefully exposed to different microbes in order to build a stronger immune system.

However, the Royal Society of Public Health (RSPH) has described this as ‘a potentially harmful belief.’ The RSPH says that exposure to bacteria and germs could lead to dangerous infections.

How Clean Is Your House star Aggie MacKenzie explains in a recent article that ‘microorganisms found in a modern home are not the ones we need for immunity’ anyway. The main health concern, she argues, is using too many modern cleaning products instead of natural methods like vinegar, lemon and water.

Miele says that it’s impossible to wear out your carpet with too much hoovering, but a build-up of too much furniture polish could lead to dulled furniture, with its residue becoming sticky over time. The manufacturing company known for its household items says excess polish can be removed with mineral spirits and that wiping them with a dry cloth is sufficient for day-to-day cleaning.

Next time someone tells you that having some bacteria in your home is good for you, you can confidently dispel the myth. Spread out cleaning tasks with our cleaning calendar – which is also helpful in reminding us to do occasional tasks like dusting those high up, hard-to-reach spots.

When it comes to how to deep clean your house, make sure the things that clean are clean themselves – like your washing machine, your hand towels and dishcloths. Happy cleaning!