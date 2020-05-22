We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for an adventure close to home this bank holiday weekend, why not take your family garden glamping?

Festival season might have been cancelled. However, that hasn’t stopped people putting up their tents. Glamping has become the hottest trend taking over our gardens.

While camping in a tent, even a yurt tent, wouldn’t usually be our idea of luxury. Add some fairy lights and cushions and you have the perfect relaxing retreat.

All over Instagram people has been transforming their gardens into chic getaways. From bell tents filled with houseplants and fluffy rugs, to teepees turned into home cinemas.

While this new trend might scream luxury, it doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Asda is currently selling an eight person yurt tent for just £99 in stores at the moment. The spacious tent is perfect for recreating the look.

Buy in-store: Ozark Trail Khaki 8P Yurt Tent, was £149 now £99, Asda

Once you have the tent, all you need to do is borrow some of your scatter cushions and rugs from inside the house, add a few fairy lights and you have the perfect set up.

Garden glamping ideas

Here are just a few of our favourite glamping setups:

An eclectic look is best when making your glamping set up. Mix-and-match different materials and colours. Outdoor rugs and floor cushions are crucial to recreating this boho retreat.

Make a birthday in lockdown just a little bit more special with a glorious baby pink set up. This tent oozes luxury with furry cushions and rugs in cream and baby pink makes. We love the vases of pampas grass, perfect for making a striking entrance.

Video Of The Week

If you’re kids are getting bored at home, a luxury camp out might be just what they need. Invest in sleeping bags or go the extra mile with mini inflatable bestsellers and furry hot water bottles. Breakfast trays make the perfect clamping bedside table of displaying a few camping-out goodies.

The essential part of a clamping set up is a comfy bed. Load an inflatable mattress up with plush pillows and duvets, before dressing in cosy blankets and scatter cushions.

Will you be going clamping this weekend?