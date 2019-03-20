Your boiler will be extinct by 2025 – and here’s what the experts say

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced the shock news that gas heating will be banned for new build homes by 2025 as part of the government’s wider move to tackle climate change.

In its place a new generation of homes will be heated by low-carbon heat pumps and heat networks, with Committee on Climate Change estimating that 2.5 million heat pumps could be installed in new homes by 2030 in order to meet future carbon targets.

Commenting Carl Arntzen, CEO of heating and hot water products manufacturer Worcester Bosch, argues that the government needs to take a personalised approach to the UK’s future heating needs:

‘In our view everyone wants to reduce the impact on the environment, and yet everyone wants to ensure that people have a warm home to come back to at night. In our view the win-win is for Government to be technology agnostic.

‘By that we mean Government should define the energy performance standards for which they want new homes built to and then enable the industry to innovate and deliver technology solutions to deliver those outcomes. The Building Regulations are currently non-prescriptive on technology and with no single technology likely to be the only answer to de-carbonisation, the Government should allow the experts to decide on what is best on a ‘house by house’ basis!’

But what does all this mean for those planning to buy a new build home in 2025 and beyond? While the true implications of the government’s decision will unfold over time, the Energy Saving Trust has argued that the homes of today and tomorrow need to made as energy efficient as possible to ensure that the cost of new heating systems don’t drive up energy bills and put a dent in homeowners’ finances.

Writing in response to the measures outlined in the Spring Statement, they wrote the following:

‘To be ready for low carbon heating – and to make sure that it doesn’t cost householders – we need to be taking action today. In particular we need an ambitious tightening of building regulations this year, so that new homes are super energy efficient.

‘And we need energy efficiency for existing homes now, so that – whatever low carbon heating fuel we’re using in the future – people don’t have to use so much of it and bills are kept low.’

How will it affect heating bills?

A study conducted last year by Element Energy & E4 tech for the National Infrastructure Commission – the government’s infrastructure advisory body – revealed that the cumulative additional cost of decarbonising the UK’s heating system by 2050 could reach between £120 to £300 billion. And if this central cost assumption plays out the average annual cost of heating per household will be £100 to 300 higher in 2050 than if this hadn’t taken place.

Looking at electric boilers as an alternative to gas boilers, David Holmes, founder at Boiler Guide, has given a rough estimation of the heating costs UK householders would be facing if swapping from a natural gas boiler to an electric boiler powered by energy bought from a supplier.

Small 1-2 bedroom home Medium 3-4 bedroom home Large 5+ bedroom home Average Annual Energy Usage for Heating 8,000 kWh 12,500 kWh 18,000 kWh Average Annual Gas Costs (3.8p per kWh) £304.00 £475.00 £684.00 Average Annual Electricity Costs (14.4p per kWh) £1,152.00 £1,800.00 £2,592.00

Commenting further he added: ‘Electric boilers are a potential alternative to natural gas boilers as they don’t produce carbon emissions when working which is much better for our environment, but they are not a completely green solution. If the electricity used to power them is generated by burning fossil fuels (rather than solar, water or wind power) they will still be contributing to the problem.

‘A more environmentally friendly solution is to pair an electric boiler with solar panels so you can power the boiler with renewable energy. This will also significantly reduce heating bills as you’ll be generating a lot of your own energy rather than buying everything from a supplier.’

At this stage there is no mention of gas hobs or gas cookers being banned, but we wonder if gas appliances will be the next item on the government’s list? It’s a case of watch this space…

