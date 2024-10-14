This £11 tool from Amazon helped me bleed all of my radiators in less than 10 minutes - no radiator key or clean-up required
No fuss, no clean-up… and no sky-high energy bills
I’ve written about home maintenance long enough to know the importance of bleeding radiators. However, I often put this task off for as long as possible because I find it fiddly, messy, and, if I’m being honest, slightly intimidating. But that all changed when I found this £11 radiator bleed tool from Amazon.
Bleeding your radiators is something homeowners and renters alike should tick off their to-do list every year - ideally before you put your heating on for the first time or before the winter frosts really kick in. Doing so will ensure your central heating system runs effectively and efficiently and will help you save energy at home - ultimately reducing your energy bills.
But I understand that the task is easier said than done. You may have lost your radiator key, or, quite simply, you might not have the time. As someone in the same boat, I’m here to tell you that this radiator bleeding tool from Amazon is THE tool for the job. It’s quick, easy, and completely faff-free.
With an integrated radiator key and water reservoir, this tool is the only product you'll need to bleed the radiators in your home. And I highly recommend it.
I found the WENKO Radiator Bleeding Tool from Amazon while searching the web out of sheer desperation. Although I knew time was running out to bleed my radiators, I couldn’t find my radiator key anywhere. And while I knew it would be simple enough to buy another, I was convinced there must be another, better way to bleed radiators - without the mess.
Normally, you bleed a radiator using a radiator key, cleaning cloths, and a container to catch the water. In many cases, you'll also have to protect the surrounding walls and floors around you with old towels. That’s why the WENKO offering intrigued me so much.
This product is everything you need in one handy tool. It has an integrated radiator bleed key (compatible with all conventional radiators) and a water reservoir attached for clean and easy radiator bleeding.
This means that you don't have to sacrifice any towels for the job, and its small size means it can fit into tiny nooks and crannies if you need it to.
Upon receiving the product, I will admit that I was a little underwhelmed. Although it looked nifty, the whole thing felt slightly cheap and plasticky. But I try not to judge a book by its cover, so I opted to reserve my judgment until I’d given it a go. And thankfully, this product quickly proved that looks can be deceiving.
To begin with, I had only intended to bleed one of my radiators with the tool to see how it fared. But the process was so quick and easy that I decided to bleed all of the radiators in my three-bedroom house in one fell swoop. All in all, it took less than 10 minutes to bleed the seven radiators in my house.
Even my husband was impressed with the tool, which surprised me. As someone who originally trained to be a plumber before finding his spark in the electrical world, he’s used to the old-school method of bleeding a radiator - complete with bowl, rags, and a designated radiator bleed key. Because of this, he didn’t initially see the point in it.
However, as I showed him just how simple it was to use (and he begrudgingly gave it a go himself), he finally admitted that he could see the appeal - especially for those with older radiators or those who haven’t bled their radiators in a while.
Although the water from our radiators was clear, there's always a chance that bleeding your radiators will expel black, sediment-filled water instead. So, he liked the water reservoir aspect to stop the dirty water from ruining carpets, wallpaper, or paintwork.
Plus, there’s no clean-up. All of the water is collected in the reservoir, which you can then pour down the sink.
Of course, it’s important to note that this tool still requires some preparation and finishing touches on your part. Before using it, you need to ensure that your heating is turned off and your radiators are cool.
Then, you may have to re-pressurise your boiler. In extreme cases, you may even have to balance your radiators.
But for the amount of time I saved with this tool, this whole task barely made a dent in my day. And in my opinion, it’s a must-have when preparing your home for winter.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
