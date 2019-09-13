Pulling on a pair of socks still warm from the dryer is one of life’s little luxurious. However, it’s not a luxury all of us can afford/persuade our landlord to accommodate by installing a tumble dryer. Luckily Aldi has the ideal solution with the Aldi heated clothes airer.

Heated clothes airers are not something new. They dry your clothes quickly and cost as little as 5p an hour to run. Plus they can be folded away to nothing, perfect for small homes without space for a bulky tumble dryer.

This style of airer is also arguably kinder to clothes than tumble-drying. Perfect for any clothes that require hand washing and gentle care.

Aldi heated clothes airer

As always, what makes the Aldi heated clothes airer stand out from the crowd is the price. Costing just £28.99 the clothes airer is the cheapest we have found on the market. The only clothes airer that comes even close to the Aldi price is Argos’ selling for £40.

The airer has a large drying surface big enough to dry your sheets and towels in less time than a conventional clothes dryer. It has 20 separate heated bars to slip t-shirts, trousers and socks over.

Buy now: Heated clothes airer, £28.99, Aldi

It’s lightweight and foldable for easy storage. When you have a load of washing ready for drying, simply unfold it and plug it in.

As well as toasty socks on demand, the added benefit of a heated airer is that it can double as a radiator during the winter months. I snapped one up last year, and catch myself waiting for laundry day, and the added boost of warmth from the dryer when I’m watching the TV in the living room.

The heated clothes airer comes with a warranty of three years. So you know this dryer will see you through this winter, and the next one, and the one after that.

The airer is on sale now so you better snap it up while you can. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.