Can a heated airer heat a room? Experts reveal the little-known perk that will cut down your energy bills this winter

We all know that a heated airer will heat - and, ultimately, dry - your wet clothes. But can a heated airer heat a room, too? Well, it turns out that the best heated clothes airers are the gifts that keep on giving.

It’s essential to keep your home warm in winter for the sake of your house and your health. But as more and more people aim to save energy at home amidst rising household bills, it’s fair to say that homeowners are looking for alternative ways to beat the winter chill. And turning to appliances that heat up the other things in your house isn’t a bad idea.

Of course, you shouldn’t put your socks in the microwave or take work calls under a hot shower, but you can question whether a heated airer will heat a room or not. That’s exactly what we did, and we reached out to experts to confirm this unexpected heated airer perk.

So, can a heated airer heat a room?

While everyone knows that a heated airer will dry clothes no matter the weather, it can also heat a room. However, it may not be an effective alternative to appliances or systems that are designed specifically for this purpose.

Stuart Middleton, consumer energy expert at So Energy , says, ‘Heated airers are an effective way of drying laundry, but there is also a dual benefit from the residual heat that they provide. With households across the UK facing high energy bills, investing in one might save you more money on utilities than you think.’

This is echoed by Nicholas Auckland, heating and energy expert at Trade Radiators , who explains, ‘Heated airers work by circulating warm air around the clothes to dry them and in turn this warm air is released into the surrounding atmosphere. This can be especially effective if your room is well insulated as less heat will escape and more heat will be retained within the room.’

This can be especially handy if you just want to heat a room rather than your whole house , as you don’t need to turn on your whole heating system or waste energy on heating rooms you’re not using. After all, running central heating for an hour costs more than running your heated airer for an hour .

With all of this in mind, it’s fair to say that a heated airer will heat a room and dry your clothes at the same time. However, you should take this idea with a pinch of salt.

Nicholas says, ‘It’s important to remember that a heated airer is designed to dry clothing, and the warmth they emit is only a small perk. Heated airers should not be used specifically as a replacement for heating systems as they are nowhere near as effective as radiators or portable heaters that are specially designed to heat a room.’

And while it’s possible to leave a heated clothes airer on overnight and feel the warmth in the morning if you take precautions, you should never do so if you’re not explicitly using it to dry clothes. Even then, it’s also a good idea to complete essential clothes airer safety checks to ensure you won’t run into any complications.

How to make the most of a heated airer to heat a room

1. Don’t use a cover

Most experts agree that using a heated airer cover is the best way to slash the time it takes a heated airer to dry clothes. But if your aim is to dry your clothes and heat a room at the same time, this cover could get in the way.

Stuart says, ‘However, it should be noted that using a cover on your heated air dryer or even draping a bedsheet over the top, could prevent this [heating a room] from happening as most of the heat will remain trapped inside.’

Of course, not using a cover will mean that you’ll have to keep your heated airer on for longer. But Stuart suggests investing in a smart plug ‘so you can keep track of how much energy is being used.’

2. Shut the door

If you want to maximise the fact that a heated airer can heat a room, you should aim to keep this heat as contained within the room as possible. So, keep the door closed!

By doing this, you’ll keep the warm air inside the room instead of letting it dissipate throughout the rest of your house. This is a great tip for when you want to keep warm while working from home , as long as you have space to set your heated airer up in your workspace.

3. Keep the curtains closed

If you’re using your heated airer in the middle of the day, it may seem silly to close the curtains. But doing so can allow you to enjoy how a heated airer can heat a room. After all, keeping the curtains closed will help trap the warm air in the room.

Of course, heated airers can cause damp without proper ventilation, so you should keep the window open - even if it’s just a crack.

FAQs

Can you put wet clothes on a heated airer?

Yes, you can put wet clothes on a heated dryer. A heated airer works by heating up the area around your clothes to evaporate and dry the moisture over time. But the wetter they are, the longer they’ll take to dry.

Because of this, most experts suggest adding an extra spin cycle to your washing schedule, as this will get as much moisture out as possible. If you’ve hand-washed your clothes, you should also aim to wring out as much water as you can.

Can I leave a heated airer on all day?

Modern heated airers are safe enough to be left on all day, but most experts would advise against this. For starters, you shouldn’t need to leave a heated airer on all day and doing so will cost you more than it needs to.

You should also avoid leaving a heated airer on all day if you’re planning on leaving the house. Although heated airers come with safety features that have the ability to prevent a fire, it’s best not to risk it.