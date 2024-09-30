Can painting radiators black reduce your energy bills? We asked the experts, and they have good news and bad news
Will a coat of paint be your secret weapon this winter?
If you were to whittle down a list of colours to paint your radiators, there’s a high chance that black would be the last colour on your list. However, the current debate on social media suggests that black radiators could have a hidden energy-saving perk. So, does painting your radiators black reduce energy bills? Or is it just a myth?
Of course, for most people, radiators are just a means to an end to keep a house warm in winter. Because of this, they focus less on the aesthetics of their radiators and more on their upkeep and maintenance. But one thing we have noticed in recent years is a growing trend of people painting radiators to fit their colour schemes and home decor. Now, they seem to be painting theirs black for another reason, too.
In an effort to save energy and reduce energy bills, energy-conscious homeowners are painting their radiators black based on the theory that it will improve the efficiency of radiators and help transfer heat more effectively throughout the room. But does painting your radiators black reduce energy bills… really? We asked the experts.
You know what they say; there’s no smoke without fire, and the theory that black radiators can improve the efficiency of your radiators isn’t entirely false. You might want to read on before buying a whole tin of black paint, though.
As Les Roberts, an energy expert at Bionic explains, ‘Painting radiators black can have a small effect on heat emission, but it's unlikely to make a noticeable difference on your energy bills. Black surfaces are better at absorbing and emitting heat than lighter colours, such as traditionally white radiators, as darker colours absorb more surrounding light and infrared energy.’
He adds, ‘This means a black radiator can technically emit slightly more heat than a white one and may be marginally better than a white or light-coloured radiator.’
So, there are both positives and negatives to this theory - but it’s also important to note that this energy-saving hack would also be impacted by various other factors, including how draught-proof your home is, the efficiency of your home heating system as a whole, and whether your radiators are in full working order. Of course, the way that radiators work also seems to push back against this hack.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
As Les explains, ‘Energy savings would be small if you were to paint your radiators black as they mainly heat rooms by warming the air around them, not by emitting heat directly. The air circulates through the room to spread warmth, and the colour of the radiator doesn't impact this much. While black radiators may give off slightly more heat, most heating comes from air movement, where the colour won’t make much difference.’
The experts at Confused.com Energy, also weighed in on this energy saving hack, stating that the savings made by painting radiators black would be ‘unlikely to cover the cost of the paint.’
But while painting your traditional radiators black won’t save you a fortune, there’s certainly no harm in trying it out - especially if you love this dark and moody aesthetic. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said if you have electric radiators or one of the best electric heaters. In fact, Stephen Hankinson, energy efficiency expert at Electric Radiators Direct, explains that getting brush-happy on your electric radiators and heaters poses a serious risk.
He says, ‘Paint can affect the radiator’s ability to efficiently radiate heat, and with electric models, the risk is even greater. Not only can a poorly chosen paint reduce efficiency, but it can also seep into the electronic controls, potentially damaging the thermostat or programmer. Additionally, it’s likely that your radiators will not be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty if you paint them.’
So, it’s best to keep the painting of radiators reserved for traditional radiators that could potentially benefit from a lick of paint. Just be warned that some experts would advise against this DIY job.
Nicholas Auckland, heating expert at Trade Radiators, suggests, ‘Instead of painting it black, I recommend really focusing on real methods to save money on your energy bills. This includes ensuring that your radiators and boiler are working efficiently by booking a service before the cold weather really sets in. You should also make sure to bleed your radiators regularly, and you can turn your heating thermostat down by as little as 1°C.’
Andy Kerr, founder of BOXT adds, ‘Additionally, consider placing reflective panels behind the radiators that sit on external walls to prevent heat loss through the wall and to redirect heat back into the room.’
If you do choose to paint your radiators black, you have to choose a paint that's heat-resistant - like this one. In fact, this paint can withstand temperatures of up to 60C.
If you don't think it's worth painting your radiator black, you could try a radiator reflector instead. This should reflect the heat back into your home.
FAQs
Is it better to paint a radiator with a brush or roller?
Although you can use either a brush or a roller to paint a radiator, it’s easier to use a brush so you can get into the grooves and corners of the radiator. This will ultimately leave you with an even and flawless coverage.
However, having a roller on hand might be handy when painting the larger, flatter areas of the radiator. In the end, you need to choose the tools that work best for you and your radiators.
Do you need to prime a radiator before painting?
Yes, it’s always a good idea to prime a radiator before painting. This will cover any lumps, bumps, or even rust on your radiator and provide a high-quality base for the paint colour of your choice to stick to.
Additionally, priming a radiator before painting will also help the paint job last longer, so you won’t have to paint it again in a hurry.
You don’t have to worry about priming if you’re painting over a radiator that’s already been painted, though. Just make sure that you sand it down slightly to give the next coat its best chance of success.
So, will you be painting your radiator black this winter?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
As an interior stylist, this is how I make blankets look chic in a living room - all the tricks of the trade
Fed up of messy blankets strewn on the sofa? Try these styling ideas instead…
By Laurie Davidson
-
Can you store a lawn mower on the wall? Experts urge gardeners to proceed with caution when choosing this space-saving storage hack
You can store *some* lawn mowers on the wall, but not all of them
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why does my vacuum cleaner smell? 6 common causes and tips to tackle those pesky odours, according to experts
Here's why you may be dealing with a smelly machine...
By Jullia Joson
-
Why does my vacuum cleaner smell? 6 common causes and tips to tackle those pesky odours, according to experts
Here's why you may be dealing with a smelly machine...
By Jullia Joson
-
Do vacuum cleaners spread dust? Here's what the experts want you to know, and their top tips for preventing it
Expert tips you ought to know for a cleaner home
By Jullia Joson
-
Are vacuum cleaners with bags better? Experts reveal why they could be the superior choice for your home
These surprising reasons could convince you why bagged is the way to go
By Jullia Joson
-
What to do if birds are nesting on your roof - now is the only time you can legally take any action
It's not always safe for our feathered friends to roost on our roofs
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you descale a kettle? It is a lot more often than you might think, according to the experts
Get your kettle in tip top condition - your brews will thank you for it
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to dry clothes in winter - dry your washing indoors in just a few hours with these expert tips
Don’t let the bad weather put you off
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to get rid of cockroaches - expert approved remedies that will banish roaches for good
By Rachel Homer
-
9 of the best window cleaning tools – everything you need to ditch the professionals and do it yourself
Your windows will look better than ever
By Lauren Bradbury