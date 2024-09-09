Have you been using your electric heater all wrong? Experts reveal 5 common mistakes running up your energy bills

As the warmth of summer starts to fade many of us are now seeing (and feeling) the drastic drop in temperature. As such, electric heaters are easily one of the ideal go-to solutions for quickly heating our homes and keeping us cosy for less. However, as great as they are for keeping us warm in a pinch, there are some common mistakes many people often make when using an electric heater. In the long-run, these can lead to safety issues, inefficient use, and even higher energy bills.

While many of the best electric heaters are fortunately affordable enough to not set you back an arm and a leg, it still pays to be clued up on the best ways to get the most out of your electric heater and keep it working its best well into the winter months.

So, we asked experts to outline the mistakes they often see people run into when using an electric heater and advice on what to do instead to keep your home warm without compromising on safety, cost to run, and efficiency.

1. Using a heater that's the wrong size for the room

With so many different types of electric heaters on the market, it's no surprise that they're not a one size fits all. When buying an electric heater, it's important to consider the rooms you're planning to use it in, as this will be the deciding factor on how big it should be.

This is because Nicholas Auckland, Trade Radiators' heating and energy expert notes that using a heater that's the wrong size for the room can be extremely inefficient. 'A heater that's too big will create too much heat, while a heater that's too small won't create enough,' he explains.

'To avoid this, make sure to always match the heater's capacity to the size of the room. Most heaters will indicate the square footage, or amount of metres squared, they can effectively heat without over or under working.' By being aware of this, it can positively contribute to the reduced cost of running an electric heater.

2. Positioning it in the wrong place

When using an electric heater, positioning is key. Although you can do a lot of research to find the cheapest electric heater to run, if you're placing your heater too close to walls, or furniture, you're ultimately reducing its efficiency and effectiveness. Not to mention, Nicholas cautions that blocking the heater's vents can also be a safety hazard.

'It could be worth rearranging the furniture in your rooms to make sure no big pieces, like sofas or beds are obstructing the heater from being allowed to spread heat throughout the space,' advises Les Roberts, energy bill comparison expert at Bionic.

3. Using the heater to dry clothes

Similar to how it's not advisable to dry clothes directly on a radiator, you should also never attempt to dry clothes on an electric heater. 'This is dangerous, and covering an electric heater with clothes (wet or dry) can lead to fires,' warns Nicholas.

Instead, to dry clothes fast you should place them near the heater at a safe distance away to ensure the clothes aren't getting too hot, not touching the heater, nor posing a fire risk. As a rule of thumb, one metre away is the minimum.

Alternatively, we'd suggest investing in one of the best heated clothes airers as it combines an electric heater and traditional clothes airer into one nifty laundry day solution.

4. Using it in a poorly insulated room

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although many of us are likely turning to the aid of an electric heater to tackle heating a room that is always cold, if we want maximum efficiency, we ought to take some liberties to increase insulation in our homes first and foremost.

'There's little point in using a portable heater if all the heat is quickly going to escape,' says Les. 'In the long term, the most cost-effective solution is to invest in high-quality insulation, including draft excluders and cavity wall insulation.'

On top of that, since a lot of a home's heat is lost through windows, it also pays to keep curtains closed to trap heat inside, especially when temperatures drop in the evenings.

If you can't get hold of the above solutions right now, Les advises laying blankets or pillows down in the cracks beneath doors as a short-term solution or investing in a low-cost temporary draft excluder that sits beneath your door to keep your house warm in winter.

5. Ignoring heater maintenance

As with any appliance, electric heaters also need care and maintenance and forgetting to keep on top of this can reduce its efficiency and overall lifespan. 'It can also let dust clog up the heater, which will create more of a burning smell when the heater is turned on,' adds Nicholas.

'Make sure to clean the heater's vents and filters regularly, and continually check for any signs of wear or damage to ensure your portable heater is always safe to use,' he continues.

If you suspect your electric heater has seen better days and is need of a replacement, here are our top-rated recommendations to get the job done and keep you warm at home.

By avoiding these common electric heater mistakes, you can rest assured enjoying a warm and cosy home that is safe whilst also keeping energy-efficiency in mind. At the end of the day, it all boils down to paying just that bit extra to making the right heater choice, positioning, and maintenance to ensure that your home can benefit from the convenience and ease of an electric heater in the winter months to come.