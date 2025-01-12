Is a wall-mounted or freestanding electric heater better? The differences to consider before wasting money on the wrong one
How to choose which one is best for your home, according to experts
The wall-mounted vs freestanding electric heater debate is a tough one. On the one hand, they can both take the chill off your home during the winter months and aid those looking to heat singular rooms rather than a whole house. On the other hand, they won’t suit everyone.
By now, you probably know that the best electric heaters offer homeowners and renters alike the chance to heat a home without turning the heating on - something many of us are choosing to do less of in an effort to save energy and reduce our bills. While electric heaters come in many different forms, the first decision you need to make when considering an electric heater is where you’re going to put it.
Wall-mounted and freestanding electric heaters offer two options: either on the wall or on the floor. However, these two types of electric heaters are very different in terms of their heat output, portability, ease of use, and even their affordability. That’s why we’ve compared everything you need to know about wall-mounted vs freestanding electric heaters below, so you can ensure you’re making the right decision for your home.
What is a wall-mounted electric heater?
Essentially, a wall-mounted electric heater does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s an electric heater that is mounted on your wall as a permanent fixture - almost like an electric radiator - so you can turn it on and off as you please and even incorporate it into your home decor.
Of course, as it’s mounted on the wall, installing a wall-mounted electric heater will require some handiwork to ensure it’s safely attached. Although this can be done yourself, you may prefer to enlist the help of a professional.
What is a freestanding electric heater?
A freestanding electric heater is also very self-explanatory. Instead of being mounted on the wall, a freestanding electric heater isn’t attached to anything - meaning you can move it around the house, as long as there's a plug socket nearby.
Freestanding electric heaters tend to come in a variety of different shapes, sizes, and types, and you can buy everything from ceramic and fan heaters to halogen heaters that work by heating the people in a room rather than the room itself.
Heat output
In terms of heat output, it’s hard to find a clear winner between wall-mounted vs freestanding electric heaters - especially as there are so many different products out there. For example, some wall-mounted electric heaters deliver anything from 1kW to 4kW of power and a lot of heat in the process.
And while we’ve yet to come across a freestanding to rival that top number, some do come close. The De'Longhi Capsule Fit Fan Heater even offers up to 2.4kW of power - and our reviewer, Rachel Ogden, was seriously impressed when she tried it. She raved, ‘Considering the Capsule Fit's slimline and space-saving design, its power is nothing to scoff at.’
Alongside this, most experts would agree that wall-mounted electric heaters provide constant and efficient heat output as they won’t be affected by the problems that can occur if you put an electric heater in the wrong place. This is especially true if you want to heat a larger room.
In fact, Nicholas Auckland, heating and energy expert at Trade Radiators, warns those wanting reliable heat on-demand against freestanding alternatives. He says, ‘Freestanding electric heaters are not ideal to be used as a permanent heating solution, due to the fact that they are better at heating smaller heaters.’
Of course, there are also many different types of electric heaters. While most (but not all) wall-mounted electric heaters are convector heaters, freestanding electric heaters can be either ceramic, fan, halogen, or convector.
These all have their advantages and disadvantages, but convector heaters are generally considered to be the best for heat retention. This is echoed by Nicholas, who says, ‘If it’s a fan heater, it will stop providing heat as soon as it’s turned off.’
Ease of use
Electric heaters typically aren’t complicated appliances, with many simply coming with an on/off switch. However, it’s fair to say that modern electric heaters come with more bells and whistles - and this is true of both wall-mounted and freestanding electric heaters.
For this reason, it’s important to determine what you want from this appliance before you make any electric heater buying mistakes. Some people prefer more straightforward appliances, while others prefer smarter appliances.
If you’re erring on the side of smarter, Nathan McEvoy-Swann from Alert Electrical, suggests choosing wall-mounted electric heaters. He says, ‘They’re ideal for rooms where floor space is limited, like small bedrooms or offices, and they provide a more streamlined, built-in look. Many wall-mounted models come with thermostatic controls and timers, making them energy-efficient and easy to manage. They’re also safer for households with children or pets since they’re fixed and out of reach.’
He’s not the only one who likes wall-mounted electric heaters, either. Nicholas adds, ‘Wall-mounted electric heaters are often smart appliances that can connect to Wi-Fi and therefore be controlled from anywhere with an app. They may also be able to be paired together, creating more of a home heating system, rather than every heater being so individual.’
But that’s not to say that freestanding electric heaters aren’t easy to use. In fact, they often have very limited controls and functions - which may indeed work for some people. For example, if you want to keep warm while working from home, you may just want a simple desk heater like the Dreo Space Heater, which our review called ‘superior to the other fan heaters I tested.’
Portability
When it comes to portability, the wall-mounted vs freestanding electric heater debate is an easy one. That’s because freestanding electric heaters will always win on the portability front, owing to the fact that you can’t move wall-mounted electric heaters around the house. Not without un-installing them and installing them elsewhere, of course.
That’s why Nathan says, ‘Freestanding heaters offer more flexibility. They’re portable, allowing you to move them between rooms as needed. This makes them perfect for people who want to heat specific areas on demand without committing to a permanent fixture.’
But while this portability is certainly a bonus for those who might not know how many electric heaters they need to heat a home and therefore only buy one or two, some may also see it as a downside. After all, as Nathan warns, ‘they can take up floor space and may pose a tripping hazard in smaller rooms.’
Affordability
When looking at the affordability of wall-mounted vs freestanding electric heaters, you need to look at two different figures: the price of the electric heater itself and how much it costs to run an electric heater. After all, you need to know how much it’ll cost when buying the appliance now and how much it’ll continue to cost you as the years go by to ensure you’ll be able to afford it.
In terms of the appliance price, freestanding electric heaters are - for the most part - much cheaper than wall-mounted electric heaters. That’s because the price of freestanding heaters can vary, with some costing as little as £20, like the Beldray Flatbed Portable Fan Heater which retails at just £19.99.
Of course, some more modern and advanced electric heaters can cost you in the hundreds, but you can play with your budget much more when you opt for a freestanding electric heater. This is very rarely the case with wall-mounted ones.
As they are a permanent feature, wall-mounted electric heaters not only cost more to buy, but you then have the cost of the tools and the labour to install them onto your walls to contend with, too. Because of this, we’d always suggest budgeting extra to successfully add wall-mounted electric heaters to your home - just in case you run into any problems.
The running cost depends on the wattage of the heater and the current energy price cap. But it’s also worth looking at our guide on the cheapest electric heater to run if you’re looking to keep track of your energy bills and keep them affordable. And if affordability is your biggest factor, the flexibility of a freestanding eclectic heater might be best.
After all, you don’t have as many choices with wall-mounted heaters, and Nicholas says, ‘Wall-mounted electric heaters are expensive to run for permanent heating solutions - if you were to have one running in 4 rooms in the home, you'd be looking at spending roughly 99p per hour. In larger homes, this will be even more.’
Final verdict: Which one should you choose?
The wall-mounted vs freestanding heater debate is a tough one as they both bring a lot to the table - and both will successfully take the chill off the winter months. However, which one is better depends on your needs and requirements.
As Nathan explains, ‘If you’re looking for a more permanent, efficient solution, wall-mounted heaters are usually the better option. However, if flexibility and portability are important, a freestanding heater is more versatile. Whichever you choose, look for features like thermostatic control, overheat protection, and energy-saving modes to get the best performance.’
So, you need to consider your needs, home, and budget before deciding which one wins the wall-mounted vs freestanding debate in your eyes.
If you want a small, portable electric heater that gets the job done, this one should do the trick. Crowned the 'best overall' in our guide, this particular heater is fan-powered, meaning it'll spread the warmth around your room.
I'm currently in the process of testing this electric heater, and I must say that I'm already impressed. And while it can be wall-mounted, it can also serve as a freestanding electric heater - so, it could be a good compromise for those unsure of which one to choose.
This convector heater is ideal if you want to run it for long periods of time, and it'll even retain heat once it's turned off. It's also much more stylish than other freestanding options on the market, so may fit into your home decor better.
FAQs
What are the disadvantages of wall heaters?
Although wall-mounted heaters offer an effective way to heat a room, they also come with some disadvantages. These include:
- Lack of portability.
- Expensive to buy, run and install.
- You’ll likely need one in every room.
- They have a shorter lifespan.
- They may damage your room decor.
Why should heaters be wall mounted?
The biggest advantage of mounting a heater is that it’s a space-saving alternative to putting it on the floor. This is particularly handy in small homes where floor space is limited. Mounting it on the wall is also a great way to keep it out of the way of children and pets, making it a much safer alternative.
However, having a heater on the wall does mean that you’re limited in where that heat goes and how effectively it warms up the room itself and the people inside it. So, it’s best to weigh up your options before deciding whether you want to mount a heater on the wall.
So, which heater wins your vote in the wall-mounted vs freestanding heater debate?
