How to reset your boiler when it locks out – why it happens and an easy expert-approved step-by-step to fix it

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as waking up to a chilly home, only to discover your boiler has locked out. Before you call out an engineer or panic about costly repairs, we'll take a closer look at how to reset your boiler when it locks out yourself.

Modern boilers are designed to shut down as a safety precaution when something’s not quite right.

'A boiler lock out happens when a boiler detects a fault that could cause damage or be a potential safety risk,' explains British Gas service and repair engineer Dinesh Kumar. 'This could be due to a number of reasons, from experiencing low pressure in your boiler, a shortage in power or internal repair work needed.'

While this can feel a tad alarming, it’s actually a good sign that your boiler is working efficiently, doing its job to protect you and your home.

Of course, it’s essential to know when to tackle the problem, if it's best to call professionals or when it's time to fork out the cost of a boiler service. We’ll walk you through the process step by step, with expert tips to help you get it working again quick snap.

(Image credit: Worcester Bosch)

How do you know if your boiler needs to be reset?

So how do you know when a boiler reset is necessary? One of the most obvious signs is that your boiler isn't heating up your radiators or hot water, despite being switched on.

Modern boilers often feature a display panel that can provide error codes or warning lights – these are your first clues. If the panel is flashing or showing a specific fault code, it could indicate an issue that requires a reset. Before hitting the reset button, however, consult your boiler’s manual to understand the cause of the issue. It’s always better to troubleshoot safely rather than risk causing further damage.

'Most boilers will have either some indication on the fascia panel that the boiler has gone to lockout or needs resetting. Generally, these will be a flashing light, sometimes a letter and a number on a neon display or even a written notification if the boiler has a text display,' explains Martyn Bridges, Director of External Affairs at Worcester Bosch.

'All boilers will differ so you would be advised to consult the user manual that comes with the boiler or go to the manufacturer’s website to access one. All manufacturers also have very useful and competent technical helplines where you can speak to an advisor who will talk you through what’s wrong.'

'However, if the problem continues, it’s always best to have it checked by a Gas Safe Registered engineer,' adds Dinesh Kumar, service and repair engineer at British Gas. 'Annual maintenance servicing also helps to keep your boiler in good working condition, and reduces the risk of potential problems further down the line.'

How to reset your boiler when it locks out

1. Identify the issue

A lock out typically occurs when the boiler detects a fault or safety issue, shutting itself down to prevent further damage.

Look for an error code or warning light on the display panel, which is often accompanied by a flashing reset button.

'There are several signs that can indicate a boiler lock out, including if the red lock out light keeps coming on, an error code is displayed or the boiler simply won’t fire up,' explains British Gas service and repair engineer, Dinesh Kumar.

'Look for error codes or warning lights on your boiler’s display panel. This can indicate why the boiler has locked out (e.g., low pressure, no gas supply, or ignition failure),' adds Matthew Powell, founder of Warmzilla.

2. Check the boiler's basic requirements

Before hitting the reset button, it's important to do some basic checks.

Matthew Powell, founder of Warzilla suggests you 'ensure the boiler has a power supply and the mains switch is on, confirm there is gas in your system (check your gas meter) and make sure the water pressure is between 1-2 bar.'

3. Address any underlying issues

If any of these basic requirements aren't met, it's crucial to resolve the issues before hitting that reset button. Issues can range from your boiler pressure is too low to air in your radiators.

'Refill water to the correct pressure if it’s low, restart your gas supply if it has run out or bleed radiators if there is trapped air causing issues,' says Matthew.

4. Locate the reset button

'The reset button is typically marked or mentioned in your boiler manual. Hold the button down for 5-10 seconds until the boiler restarts.' explains Warmzilla's Matthew Powell.

(Image credit: Worcester Bosch)

5. Monitor the system

'After resetting, wait for the boiler to fire up. If the issue persists, or the boiler locks out again, avoid repeated resets and seek professional help,' advises Matthew.

Boilers should be serviced annually and British Gas engineer, Dinesh Kumar explains that it might help solve the issue for good.

'If the problem continues, it’s always best to have it checked by a Gas Safe Registered engineer,' explains Dinesh. 'Annual maintenance servicing also helps to keep your boiler in good working condition, and reduces the risk of potential problems further down the line.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

FAQs

What to do if the boiler won’t turn on after resetting?

If your boiler won't turn on after resetting, it might be time to revisit what caused it to lock out in the first place.

Matthew Powell, founder of Warmzilla walks us through what to do:

'Recheck error codes or warning lights

Inspect the fuse box to ensure power supply isn’t disrupted

Examine external controls (e.g., thermostat or timer)'

'If the boiler won’t restart after resetting then you will need an engineer to attend, one that is competent on the product you have installed,' adds Martyn Bridges, Director of external affairs at Worcester Bosch.

What to do if the boiler keeps going into lockout?

If your boiler keeps locking out, it may indicate a bigger issue at play and in the worst cases, it might be time to replace your boiler.

Matthew Powell, founder of Warmzilla suggests that the problems might include: 'Malfunctioning sensors, pumps, or PCB issues, irregular gas supply or air in the system, or limescale or sludge buildup.'

'If your boiler keeps going to lockout, it may need a service,' adds Martyn Bridges, Director of external affairs at Worcester Bosch. 'A part might be starting to wear and need attention or even replacement.'

How to reset your boiler when the gas runs out

If you have run out of gas (this can happen in LPG boilers), or if there has been some work taking place on the grid, generally your boiler will restart after it has been reset,' explains Martyn Bridges, Director of external affairs at Worcester Bosch.

'It might take more than one attempt at resetting but normally it will re-fire. If this doesn’t occur, you may need an engineer to attend.'

'Refill your prepayment gas meter or resolve supply interruptions and press and hold the reset button on your boiler,' suggests Matthew Powell, founder of Warmzilla. 'If the boiler still doesn’t work, check for airlocks in the gas system or call an engineer for assistance.'

So, there you have it, by following these simple steps, you can reset your boiler yourself when it locks out. And if all else fails, contact the boiler professionals to sort it out once and for all.