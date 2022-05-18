We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They might be having a bit of a moment right now, but we really do think green kitchens never date. One person singing from the same hymn sheet with his kitchen ideas is Olympic champion Greg Rutherford.

The presenter, dad of three, and retired athlete has renovated his kitchen with Howdens, creating a sociable space that makes cooking a breeze – perfect considering the ‘open house’ policy over at the Rutherford’s.

Greg Rutherford’s green kitchen

‘I’ve always dreamt of having a kitchen like this,’ he tells us from his Buckinghamshire home. What with the wine cooler, multiple ovens, built-in coffee machine, and larder that lights up as you open it, we can totally see why.

‘For me, the kitchen really is such an important place, and it’s so lovely that I can entertain in it,’ he says. The rectangular kitchen with expanses of gorgeous herringbone flooring and a large island is sure to impress guests.

But from a practical point of view, the layout has had a big impact on his day-to-day life, too. ‘I love cooking anyway, but it just makes it so much easier having everything around you,’ says Greg.

The ovens and hob are within reach of each other, and round the corner is a utility area with extra kitchen storage, so the washing machine and dryer are kept out of the way. During our chat, he paints a pretty idyllic picture of family life – hours spent in the kitchen making a big Sunday roast while catching up with a friend, kids running in and out.

The larder

Aside from the built-in coffee machine and cutlery drawers with two layers, one of Greg’s favourite elements is the larder unit. ‘You open the doors up and the lights come on. It’s just quite epic,’ he says.

‘I love spices and condiments and things because while I was an athlete, in particular, I had to get used to seasoning the same things a lot,’ he recalls. The larder in Greg Rutherford’s green kitchen has all the herbs and spices organised so neatly, he’s actually quite happy for guests to look inside.

‘We have a bit of an open house policy here, people just come over and hang out, and I generally spend that time in the kitchen, cooking for people and making them drinks,’ he adds.

The green cabinetry

Video Of The Week

So what about the green? Greg and his wife Susie really wanted something that would be more of a statement rather than playing things safe. ‘I think it’s nice to be bold and go for something that’s more “out there”,’ the athlete says.

He and Susie were clear they wanted gold hardware, but the decision to go for green felt very final. Set against fresh white walls in their home out in the countryside, we think it’s a winner.