As one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, Disney’s Frozen 2 is causing extreme excitement! Craft emporium Hobbycraft is adding to the excitement by announcing a collaboration with Disney.

Fans will be delighted to learn they can own their very own Frozen castle. The exclusive Disney Colour-In Arendelle Castle will be available from the 11th November – before the film’s general release on 22nd November!

The castle, exclusive to Hobbycraft, retails for £18. With all profits going to Together for Short Lives, the retailers charity partner.

Make your own Disney Frozen castle

The colour-in Arendelle Castle kit gives little ones the chance to immerse themselves in the magical world of Frozen. Creating hours of imaginative play allowing them to create their own personalised castle fit for Elsa and Anna, the residents of said castle.

‘The original Frozen movie really was an international sensation, which captured the imagination and hearts of millions,’ Katherine Paterson, Customer Director at Hobbycraft.

‘In partnership with Together for Short Lives, we’re really excited to be launching a colour-in Arendelle Castle. We anticipate it will fly off the shelves.’

Hobbycraft has worked with the incredible charity Together for Short Lives for seven years. To-date the partnership has raised more than £1,300,000. An incredible amount of money for an incredibly worthwhile cause.

Pre-order now: Disney Frozen 2 Colour In Arendelle Castle, £14, Hobbycraft.

Together for Short Lives supports 54 children’s hospice services nationwide. Caring for seriously ill children and their families. The charity’s there to support families every step of the way. From the point of diagnosis, at every stage of a child’s illness, through to the child’s end of life and bereavement

Surely there’s no better charity for Hobbycraft to partner with for a Disney exclusive.

We’ll happily all buy a castle to colour-in for a good cause.