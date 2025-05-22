Aldi's magical garden lighting range will give your outdoor space a fairytale-worthy glow – and the LED parasol is the star

I can't stop thinking about these magical lights

Aldi LED Parasol.
(Image credit: Aldi)
If you want to give your garden a fairytale look this summer, then Aldi’s new garden lighting range is the affordable upgrade you need.

Landing in store tomorrow (22 May), Aldi’s Tropical Paradise Garden Range is geared towards giving your garden lighting ideas a fresh new update. It has everything you'd need to give your garden a magical glow, from festoon lights to a stunning LED parasol.

Aldi garden furniture is always popular with shoppers, so I expect their garden lighting range to be no different. These are the pieces to keep your eyes peeled for in the middle aisle.

Aldi LED parasol on a Mediterranean patio garden.
BELAVI
2.5m Led Light Parasol

If you’re looking for chic, sophisticated options, then the standout star is the Aldi LED Parasol priced at £49.90. It rivals the Garden Solar LED Lighted Patio Parasol from Debenhams, but comes in at £100 cheaper. The parasol has 24 LED lights to brighten your garden seating ideas as the sky darkens.

Not only does the parasol look great in the evening, but it has excellent UV protection and three tilt positions to keep you shaded and protected from the summer sun.

Festoon lights
GARDEN BRIGHT
Solar Festoon String Lights

Another highlight is the Solar Festoon String Lights, which are a staple of many garden lighting ideas and well-suited to the outdoor globe light trend, which has been dominating this year’s garden lighting trends.

Outdoor string light ideas add a warm and inviting glow to any outdoor space, making them a great choice to use in entertaining spaces such as patios or decking, or even in your shrubs and trees to give your garden a magical and whimsical look.

Aldi Mushroom stakelight in a terracotta pot.
GARDEN BRIGHT
Solar Mushroom Stakelight

Sticking with the magical themes, Aldi’s Solar Mushroom Stake Light (£4.99) has a stunning yet playful look. Simply add to your planters, pots and flowerbeds to add a magical glow to your garden. The solar-powered lights even come with a two-year warranty, so you can keep the magic for summers to come.

Like all Specialbuys, when they’re gone, they’re gone, so if you’ve been left charmed by Aldi’s new garden lighting range, I recommend heading to your local store this week in order to not be left disappointed.

Alternatives

However, if you've been unable to get your hands on Aldi’s new range, then don’t worry, I found a few more garden lights that will give your outdoor space a magical look.

3 Mushroom Solar Stake Lights
Lights4Fun
3 Mushroom Solar Stake Lights

This trio of solar-powered toadstools, will add a magical glow to your outdoor space - just like a fairytale.

Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Parasol With Solar Led and Easy Lever, Garden Parasol Umbrella With Cross Base and Waterproof Cover, Outdoor Sun Shades, Orange
Outsunny
Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Parasol

LED parasols give the classic parasol a 24/7 function. It will provide helpful shade when the weather is hot and provide a glowing ambience in the evening.

Habitat 30 Warm White Festoon String Light
Habitat
Habitat 30 Warm White Festoon String Light

These festoon lights are mains powered, so you will need an outdoor plug to use them. However, they are a good option if you garden doesn't get enough sun for them to be solar powered.

