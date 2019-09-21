Buying new homeware is one of our – not so secret – guilty pleasures. We do our best to shop second hand and recycle our old home buys, but the new Oxfam Superstore has just made it a lot easier.

The Oxfam superstore is part of the charities drive to change how people think about shopping, and it has already been a huge hit with shoppers. The store opened at the beginning of the month, and saw people queuing out the door to get a peak at the second hand wears.

The new Oxfam superstore

The 14,500ft store is filled with one-of-a-kind finds handcrafted gifts and homeware. The collection is a mix of donated goods and items from the Sourced by Oxfam range. The shop stocks everything from Moschino and Michael Kors clothes to fridges!

Yes, you heard that right, you can now buy your fridge or washing machine from a charity shop. An enterprise called REWORK, reconditions the white goods and other small electrical items such as irons and sewing machines. So, when they’re sold on they’re as good as new.

If you’re looking to fill your home on a budget and donate to a good cause a trip to Oxford could be in order.

The superstore also includes a cafe to stop for a coffee after a morning of rummaging. The shop will be hosting several workshops showing you how to up-cycle your latest furniture find or make a crochet plant hanger from scratch.

However, the superstore can’t exist without donations. If you’ve just finished doing up your house and don’t know where to ditch your old sofa, consider donating it rather than sending it to the tip.

If you live near Oxford donating to the superstore is easy as the store even features a drive-through option for people to drop off donations. There is also a free van collection service for bulky items.

The store accepts donations Monday to Saturday from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, and Sunday from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. It specialises in furniture and small electricals, so that old bookshelf or fan you no longer need – donate it!

Even if you don’t live near Oxford, check out the Oxfam website to find your nearest shop that accepts them.

Happy second-hand shopping!