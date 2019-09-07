Whether you’re a kid or an adult at some point you probably wanted Andy’s Toy Story bedroom. Don’t try to deny it.

Unfortunately, the closest most of us got to achieving this dream was small space on a shelf with a Buzz or Woody doll.

However, one little boy hasn’t had to limit his fandom to a shelf. Thanks to his mum his whole room has been transformed into a replica of Andy’s Toy Story bedroom for just £100!

Toy Story bedroom

‘I came up with the idea when my son Coby started liking Toy Story at Christmas after watching the second film. He then asked for lots of Toy Story toys with his birthday money,’ says Kerri Rundle from Truro, Cornwall.

Watching the film with her son for about the 500,000th time she realised Andy’s room with the clouds would be perfect for Coby’s room.

The walls were covered in baby blue paint, and she hand-painted the Toy Story logo onto the wall with tester pots of paint from B&Q. To create the clouds on a budget she used stencils.

She used cloud stencils on a site called Crazy Nate which she downloaded, print off and cut out with a Stanley knife. She taped them to the wall and sponge painted them.

To add as many Toy Story characters as possible into the room, she ordered a glossy picture of Lotso the Bear and Slinky Dog.

Thanks to the Toy Story mania sweeping the High street after the release of Toy Story 4, there was plenty of budgets buys for Kerri to add the finishing touches to her son’s room.

Kerri picked up the bedding from Asda for £13. And so that Woody and Buzz had somewhere to nap as well, she picked up a Toy Story themed toy box for £20 from Dunelm.

She was also able to source a lamp for £24 and alien cushion for £7 from Dunelm. The fleece blanket cost £5 from Tesco, and the other cushion came from the Facebook marketplace.

‘In total, it cost me roughly around £100 to do. I still am saving to put wood-effect lino in and for a Toy story rug that I have seen on Amazon!’ Kerri says.

‘Coby loves it so much and looks forward to going to bed every night! I am absolutely in love with it and I’m so pleased without how it’s turned out,’ she adds.

Video Of The Week

‘Kerri’s amazing room transformation just shows that with a bit of creativity you can create a child’s dream bedroom on a budget. Take hints from Kerri and stencil to create a fantastic feature wall, and pick up accessories from the likes of eBay and Facebook marketplace for inexpensive options that are as good as new,’ says Tom Church, who runs the Latest Deals Facebook Group.

Will you be encouraging your kids to reach for the stars with these Toy Story bedroom hacks?