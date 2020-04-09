We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While we’re all getting strangely comfortable in our new lockdown lives (or is that just me?) there are key things we miss for sure. Trips to the salon is up there, high on the list.

Whether it’s to have our nails done or get our roots tended to, these dedicated moments of TLC go a long way to make us feel good. While we can’t go out, why not try pampering ourselves at home instead – setting up a beauty bar, salon-style.

Set up a nail station, do a makeup tutorial on YouTube – do whatever it takes to lift spirits while in lockdown.

The best home beauty bar

Our minds started to wander about setting up temporary home beauty salons after we saw this gem at Happy Beds. The Beauty Bar is the dream piece of bedroom furniture – who wouldn’t feel like a Kardashian getting ready at this bar everyday.

The corner dressing table features an adjustable triple mirror and organisational storage galore. No matter how plentiful your makeup collection is, this beauty has the space to store it in a chic manner.

And the pièce de résistance to give this bedroom furniture piece real star quality… the adjustable mirror also features lighting. This really is the way to get glam salon-style, and all from the comfort of our own homes.

Better still over the Bank Holiday weekend Happy Beds are running huge discounts. Meaning this mega makeover organising dressing table is £275 cheaper than at other times. As one of its best-selling items, this is a real seasonal steal.

The well-made dressing table is also responsibly made, constructed from environmentally friendly European wood. Finished in a stunning modern, white lacquer.

Buy now: Beauty Bar Corner Dressing Table, now £323.99 (was £604.99), Happy Beds

Time spent pampering yourself at home will be just as satisfying at being in the salon.